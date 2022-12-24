Devon Journey

Former Southern University football player Devon Gales gets a high five from a student at Jefferson Academy in Jefferson, Ga. Gales, who suffered a spinal cord injury and was left paralyzed during a game against Georgia in 2015, works at the school while finishing his college degree at Georgia.

 John Bazemore The Associated Press

JEFFERSON, Ga. — Devon Gales wasn’t even supposed to be on the field for that fateful play.

He was a backup on the kickoff return team, lingering at the other end of the Southern University bench when one of the coaches shouted: “Hey, Devon, get out there!”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.