Pirates Cardinals Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman (left) celebrates with Lars Nootbaar after hitting an RBI-single in the 10th inning for a 5-4 walkoff victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.

 Jeff Le The Associated Press

Tommy Edman hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

With runners on first and second and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Paul Goldschmidt with a tying double. Lars Nootbaar was walked intentionally by Wil Crowe (0-1) and rookie Jordan Walker struck out before Edman singled back up the middle.

