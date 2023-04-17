Tommy Edman hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
With runners on first and second and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Paul Goldschmidt with a tying double. Lars Nootbaar was walked intentionally by Wil Crowe (0-1) and rookie Jordan Walker struck out before Edman singled back up the middle.
It was Edman’s third career game-ending hit. He went 2 for 5 on the day as St. Louis salvaged a split of the four-game series.
Recommended for you
Nootbaar hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, and Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Gorman each had two hits.
Drew VerHagen (1-0) got three outs for the win, allowing an unearned run in the top of the 10th on Canaan Smith-Njigba’s groundout to first.
Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. The starting pitchers for the Pirates have gone at least six innings in the last six games for the franchise’s longest such streak since April 10-19, 2019, when they had an eight-game run.
St. Louis put runners at second and third with none out in the eighth, but Colin Holderman worked out of the jam. He struck out Contreras and Gorman. After Nootbaar was walked intentionally, Walker flied out to center.
Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas was charged with three runs, two earned, and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.
St. Louis outfielder Alec Burleson left in the third inning after fouling a pitch off his shin. He is day to day.
Cubs 3, Dodgers 2 — At Los Angeles: Patrick Wisdom homered for the third straight game, Cody Bellinger also went deep and Chicago took two of three in the series. Wisdom and Bellinger connected back-to-back in the sixth inning. Drew Smyly (1-1) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Brewers 1, Padres 0 — At San Diego: Wade Miley pitched seven sharp innings and Devin Williams escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, helping Milwaukee beat Yu Darvish and San Diego. Brian Anderson hit a sacrifice fly in the second for the game’s only run as Milwaukee took three of four in the series.
Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 0 — At Miami: Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning in Arizona’s win over Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Corbin Carroll homered for Arizona, and Pavin Smith and Christian Walker also had two hits apiece.
Phillies 14, Reds 3 — At Cincinnati: Philadelphia bounced back from one of its worst losses of the early season with a drubbing Cincinnati to earn a split of their four-game series.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 8, White Sox 4 — At Chicago: Cedric Mullins had three hits and four RBIs, including a tiebreaking single in Baltimore’s three-run eighth inning, and the Orioles rallied for the win in the rubber game of the weekend series.
Yankees 2, Twins 0 — At New York: Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season. DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series.
Red Sox 2, Angels 1 — At Boston: Garrett Whitlock threw seven innings of one-run ball and Justin Turner hit a two-run homer to give Boston a win over Los Angeles in a game that lasted just under two hours.
Rays 8, Blue Jays 1 — At Toronto: Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings in his fourth straight win, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep by Toronto. Christian Bethancourt hit a three-run homer to help the Rays rebounded from their first two losses of the season.
Rangers 9, Astros 1 — At Houston: Marcus Semien hit a grand slam to cap a six-run seventh inning as Texas beat the Astros for its first series win at Houston in nearly five years.
INTERLEAGUE
Nationals 7, Guardians 6 — At Washington: Washington tied the game on a reviewed call in the eighth inning and Joey Meneses followed with a go-ahead RBI single two batters later for a win that averted a three-game sweep.
Braves 5, Royals 4 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Vaughn Grissom hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth, Ozzie Albies homered and Atlanta beat Kansas City for the series sweep.
Mets 4, Athletics 3 (10 innings) — At Oakland, Calif.: Pete Alonso tied the score in the ninth inning with his major league-leading eighth home run, and New York completed a three-game sweep.
Mariners 1, Rockies 0 — At Seattle: Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and Seattle completed a three-game sweep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.