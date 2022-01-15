TEXAS (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) at IOWA STATE (13-3, 1-3)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Big 12/ESPN+
Bottom line: Texas faces the Cyclones after Andrew Jones scored 22 points in the Longhorns’ 66-52 win against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Cyclones have gone 10-1 in home games. Iowa State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Longhorns are 3-1 in conference games. Texas ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 4.0.
Top performers: Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cyclones. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Iowa State. Allen is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 6.9 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas.
NORTHERN IOWA (8-7, 4-1 MVC) at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (9-6, 2-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Southern Illinois hosts the Northern Iowa Panthers after Marcus Domask scored 20 points in Southern Illinois’ 81-76 loss to the Missouri State Bears. The Salukis have gone 6-0 at home. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Domask averaging 4.2. The Panthers are 4-1 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is eighth in the MVC allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.
Top performers: Domask is averaging 16 points and 4.4 assists for the Salukis. Ben Coupet Jr. is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.Bowen Born is averaging 5.2 points for the Panthers. AJ Green is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.