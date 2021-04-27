Rhys Hoskins hit a pair of solo home runs, spoiling a superb outing from St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cardinals, 2-1, on Monday in St. Louis.
Wainwright (0-3) allowed just six hits in a complete-game effort. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk.
His counterpart across the diamond pitched every bit as well. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (2-2) struck out nine and walked three over eight innings, allowing just a single run.
Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
Hoskins hit a solo homer to left in the seventh inning, then added a key insurance run with a blast to left-center in the ninth.
The Cardinals scored their only run on Dylan Carlson’s groundout to second in the bottom of the ninth.
Nolan Arenado flied out to deep center with the tying run on base to end the game.
Braves 8, Cubs 7 — At Atlanta: Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson homered, and Atlanta blew a four-run lead before holding off Chicago.
The Braves were coming off Sunday’s doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks in which they managed just one hit over 14 innings.
Kris Bryant hit his sixth career grand slam, a game-tying blast in the third inning. Willson Contreras added a two-run shot in the seventh as the Cubs lost their third straight.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Indians 5, Twins 3 (10 innings) — At Cleveland: Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving Cleveland a victory over Minnesota in their series opener.
Luplow’s second career game-ending homer was a leadoff shot that easily cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández from second base. Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games.
Royals 3, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and Kansas City held on to beat Detroit, completing a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years.
The Royals, who haven’t finished over .500 since winning the 2015 World Series, have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the American League at 14-7.
Orioles 4, Yankees 2 — At Baltimore: Cedric Mullins hit two home runs and a double, Matt Harvey pitched six impressive innings and Baltimore beat New York.
The Orioles moved one game ahead of the last-place Yankees in the AL East.
Athletics 2, Rays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Sean Murphy hit a go-ahead home run, Sean Manaea got some key defensive help and Oakland bounced back a day after its 13-game winning streak ended, edging Tampa Bay.
The Athletics, who lost, 8-1, at Baltimore on Sunday, are 15-2 over the last 17 games after starting the year 0-6.