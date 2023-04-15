The Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden (1) reacts after a 3-point basket in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in Philadelphia.
James Harden feels more at home in Philly this postseason go-around than he did a year when he was still finding his footing after a trade.
It helps that The Beard knows his role alongside Joel Embiid, has his health, — and his signature step-back is back on point from beyond the arc.
“He’s confident in how we play now,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Last year, even when he was playing, it was, am I doing the right thing here?”
Harden had all the right moves against the Nets.
Harden hit seven 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Embiid scored 26 points and the Philadelphia 76ers pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory on Saturday in Philadelphia.
Tobias Harris added 21 points and the 76ers hit a postseason team-record 21 3s in the opener of this Eastern Conference playoff series. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001.
The No. 3-seeded 76ers host Game 2 on Monday.
Bridges scored 30 points and helped the Nets at least hang around in the first half.
But Brooklyn’s starless roster was no match for Embiid, Harden and a playoff-tested roster expected to make a deep run in the postseason. The Sixers had a sellout crowd of 20,913 in a frenzy from the opening tip, then blew the game open in the fourth.
Philly got it done even without a vintage effort from Embiid.
Embiid made only 7 of 15 shots (and all 11 free throws) and was flustered at times against double-teams that followed him all over the court. Embiid was smacked in the face on a missed dunk that sent him crashing to the court in an attempt to draw a flagrant foul. Embiid got heated when he had his arm locked up by Royce O’Neale and the two briefly tussled.
The off-night from the floor wasn’t good enough for Nets coach Jacque Vaughn.
“Hopefully, they’ll be calling traveling and 3 seconds on the big fella the next game,” Vaughn said.
No worries for the Sixers, though. Harden, who topped the league in assists this season, picked up the slack and stuck it to the Nets with his step-back 3s.
“I couldn’t make a layup,” the 33-year-old Harden said with a laugh. “But that’s the least of my worries. My legs, my body feels just powerful, feels strong.”
Celtics 112, Hawks 99 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, and Boston capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by Atlanta to hold on for a victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup.
Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, 21 in the first half. Derrick White finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which hosts Game 2 on Tuesday. The No. 2-seeded Celtics led by as many as 32 points, pouncing on an Atlanta team that missed its first 10 3-point attempts and shot 5 of 29 from beyond the arc for the game. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Trae Young added 16 points..
