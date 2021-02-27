Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton each scored 22 points and the Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls, 106-97, on Friday night in Chicago.
Chris Paul, who’ll join Booker at the All-Star Game, added 14 points, 15 assists and six rebounds to help the Suns win for the 10th time in 12 games.
Zach LaVine scored 24 points for Chicago. The Bulls had won three in a row.
Coby White added 19 points for the Bulls, and Thaddeus Young had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Raptors 123, Rockets 111 — At Tampa Fla.: Norman Powell scored 30 points, Kyle Lowry had a triple-double and depleted Toronto beat Houston. The Raptors were without head coach Nick Norse, five assistant coaches and starting forward Pascal Siakam in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus.
Celtics 118, Pacers 112 — At Boston: Kemba Walker made two late free throws and scored a season-high 32 points to help Boston beat Indiana and snap a three-game losing streak.
Thunder 118, Hawks 109 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Oklahoma City beat Atlanta after changing uniforms at halftime because a mix-up left the teams wearing similar colors at the start.
Clippers 119, Grizzlies 99 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Lou Williams added 17 and Los Angeles beat Memphis to split a two-game series.
Heat 124, Jazz 116 — At Miami: Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points as Miami beat Utah.
Kings 110, Pistons 107 — At Detroit: De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points as Sacramento snapped a nine-game skid.