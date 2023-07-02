CHICAGO — Denny Hamlin won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first street race, edging Tyler Reddick on the tricky course in downtown Chicago.
Hamlin led the way for the race Sunday with a lap of 88.435 seconds at an average speed of 89.557 mph on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course. It’s his third pole of the season and No. 39 for his career.
Reddick was second at 88.479 seconds, followed by Shane van Gisbergen in his first NASCAR event and Christopher Bell. Daniel Suárez rounded out the top five in 89.322 seconds.
With Hamlin, Reddick and Bell, Toyota had three of the top four cars. Hamlin and Bell are teammates on Joe Gibbs Racing, and van Gisbergen and Suárez drive for Trackhouse Racing.
The 34-year-old van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion, is the latest international driver to try NASCAR’s top series as part of Trackhouse’s Project 91. The goal for the team is expanding its global reach.
Verstappen wins Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his dominant form by winning the sprint from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 70 points.
The closest Verstappen came to losing his grip on the race was when Perez overtook him at the start and they almost bumped into each other when jostling for position into the corner. Verstappen was clearly annoyed by the incident immediately after the race and complained about it on team radio, but downplayed it later and said the two teammates had already cleared the air.
BASEBALL
Brewers designate Bush for assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Milwaukee Brewers designated veteran reliever Matt Bush for assignment on Saturday, less than 24 hours after he blew a save against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Bush entered Friday night’s game trying to preserve a two-run lead only to give up a game-winning three-run homer to Pittsburgh’s Carlos Santana in what became an 8-7 loss.
Bush, acquired in a trade with Texas last August, struggled during his brief time in Milwaukee. The 37-year-old went 0-4 with a 5.94 ERA and three saves in 37 appearances for the Brewers, including an 0-2 mark with a 9.58 ERA in 12 games this season.
Dodgers activate Urias from IL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated left-hander Julio Urías, who had missed 36 games after straining his hamstring, from the injured list to start Saturday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.
The 26-year-old Urías allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts over four innings for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in his last rehab start Sunday. He is 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts this season.
Astros skipping Valdez’s next start
ARLINGTON, Texas — Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez will miss his scheduled start Sunday against AL West-leading Texas because of right ankle soreness.
Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that Valdez (7-6, 2.49 ERA) sprained his ankle on June 20 in a game against the New York Mets, even though he made his next scheduled start in St. Louis.
Marlins designate Bradley for assignment
ATLANTA — The Miami Marlins announced they have designated pitcher Archie Bradley for assignment prior to Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.
In a corresponding move, the Marlins recalled rookie right-hander George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville.
BASKETBALL
Lillard asks Trail Blazers for trade
Damian Lillard has said repeatedly that he wants to contend for a championship. After 11 years in Portland, he has decided he needs to move elsewhere to make that happen.
Lillard asked the Trail Blazers for a trade, a move that will end the seven-time All-Star’s tenure with that team, two people familiar with the matter said Saturday.
Knicks trading Toppin to Pacers
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks are trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, dealing away a former lottery pick who was loved by fans but never as much by coach Tom Thibodeau.
The Knicks will get back two second-round picks, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official.
HOCKEY
Babcock returns to coach Columbus
Mike Babcock is back in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets, confident he has evolved as a coach in his nearly four years out of a pro job. The 2008 Stanley Cup-winning coach with Detroit finally took over Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, introduced as the person the organization’s brass believes is the right fit for a team looking to win again.