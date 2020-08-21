LOS ANGELES — Thom Brennaman will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast.
Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday that said “we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.” Fox also said Brennaman’s remarks were “abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports.”
Brennaman had been a part of Fox’s NFL announcer lineup since they started televising the league in 1994. He was part of the No. 3 announcer team last season and was paired with analyst Chris Spielman and reporter Shannon Spake. He had also called Major League Baseball games for the network form 1996 to 2014.
The Reds announced late Wednesday that the 56-year old broadcaster was suspended. The team also issued an apology for the “horrific, homophobic remark.” The Reds closed their statement by saying they would be addressing their broadcasting team for the remainder of the season and possibly beyond in the coming days.
Brennaman, who had been a part of the Reds announcing team since 2007, used the slur moments after Fox Sports Ohio’s feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. The remarks prompted a firestorm on social media.
Brennaman opened the fifth inning of the second game with an apology spoken directly to the camera before handing off play-by-play duties to Jim Day.
Positive tests in Mets organization prompt 2 games to be postponed
MIAMI — The New York Mets received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization Thursday, Major League Baseball said, prompting the postponement of two games.
The finale of the Mets’ four-game series at Miami was called off an hour before it was scheduled to start Thursday night. Friday’s game between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field was also postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted, MLB said.
MLB promotes Reagins to chief baseball development officer
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball promoted Tony Reagins on Thursday to chief baseball development officer.
Reagins, who took over in 2015 as senior vice president of the youth programs department, will report directly to Commissioner Rob Manfred.
Reagins will continue to oversee the growth of youth and amateur levels of baseball and softball domestically and internationally. He’ll also supervise the streamlining of amateur scouting worldwide and the operations of the Arizona Fall League.
Ripken says he’s cancer-free after surgery
Cal Ripken Jr. revealed Thursday he is cancer free after surgery in March to remove a tumor from his prostate.
Known as “The Iron Man” for his record streak of playing in 2,632 consecutive games, the Hall of Famer for the Baltimore Orioles was diagnosed with cancer in February. He wasn’t experiencing symptoms, but bloodwork results prompted a visit to a urologist. After several tests, a biopsy detected cancer.
Twins place Buxton, Garver on IL
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed two more regulars on the injured list Thursday, with center fielder Byron Buxton and catcher Mitch Garver joining third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sideline.
Buxton has inflammation in his left shoulder, which he had surgery on almost a year ago. President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said this issue is not connected to the labrum tear that required the operation.
Yankees’ Britton to injured list
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have placed reliever Zack Britton on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring after he was injured in Wednesday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Britton underwent an MRI before Thursday’s game and the Yankees put him on the IL about 90 minutes before the game.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs’ Hill leaves practice with injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Tyreek Hill left midway through the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice Thursday with a hamstring injury after pulling up while attempting to catch a long pass during a one-on-one drill at the team’s training facility.
Defensive end Alex Okafor also left the padded practice early Thursday with a calf injury. Fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins missed another day of practice with a groin injury, left tackle Eric Fisher remains in the concussion protocol and defensive end Frank Clark continues to deal with a stomach virus.
Chiefs to prohibit Native American imagery at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will prohibit the wearing of Native American headdresses, face paint and clothing at Arrowhead Stadium.
They also are discussing the future of the iconic tomahawk chop as they address what many consider racist imagery associated with their franchise.
The team said in a statement Thursday that the changes came after conversations with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans.
Georgia State QB to miss season with virus-related heart condition
ATLANTA — Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will not be able to play this season after being diagnosed with a heart condition related to COVID-19.
Colasurdo announced the diagnosis Thursday on his Twitter account, depriving the Panthers of a top prospect who enrolled in the spring and was expected to contend for the starting position.
8 UConn players test positive for virus
HARTFORD, Conn. — Six University of Connecticut football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the school to suspended all team activities.
UConn cancelled its football season earlier this month, becoming the first Bowl Subdivision team to make that decision. But the team still had been practicing on Tuesdays and Thursdays and doing weight training together on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.