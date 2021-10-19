LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears placed linebacker Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, possibly leaving them without one of their top pass rushers when they visit Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The resurgent Quinn is second on the team to Khalil Mack with 5 1/2 sacks. The two-time Pro Bowl pick had two last season — his first in Chicago. The Bears (3-3) are tied with Minnesota for the league lead with 21 sacks.
Chicago placed defensive back Deon Bush on injured reserve with a quad injury. He was hurt in a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The Bears also promoted defensive back Teez Tabor from the practice squad to the active roster.
Ravens place OT Stanley on injured reserve
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve Tuesday.
Stanley spent the latter half of last season on IR as well because of an ankle injury, and he’s played only in the season opener this year. Stanley has been a regular starter for the Ravens since beginning his NFL career in 2016. Baltimore traded tackle Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason for draft picks, obviously not anticipating that Stanley’s recovery would go the way it has.
Browns RB Chubb to miss 2nd straight game
BEREA, Ohio — The NFL’s top rushing team has run into major trouble. Cleveland Browns star back Nick Chubb will miss his second straight game with a calf injury, leaving Cleveland without its two best backs Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.
Chubb was ruled out Tuesday by coach Kevin Stefanski before practice. He also didn’t play against Arizona on Sunday, when running back Kareem Hunt suffered a calf injury that could sideline him for more than a month.
Mayfield expects to play through injury
BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield wants to tough it out.
The Browns quarterback said he expects to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos despite a painful left shoulder injury that has worsened since he hurt it a month ago while trying to make a tackle.
Mayfield, who re-injured his non-throwing shoulder Sunday, was late joining his teammates on the practice field. He did throw a couple of passes at the very end of the portion open to reporters.
BASEBALL
Boone returns to Yanks with 3-year extension
NEW YORK — Aaron Boone will be back with the New York Yankees next year, their first manager since Miller Huggins in 1922 to return for a fifth season after failing to win a title during his first four. “A manager is only as good as the players he’s got,” general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday after announcing a three-year contract for Boone that contains a club option for 2025.
MLB qualifying offer drops to $18.4M
NEW YORK — The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents dropped by $500,000 to $18.4 million, a sign of the slide in salaries. The figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year and marks only the second fall. The price fell by $100,000 to $17.8 million in 2019, then rose to $18.9 million in 2020.
BASKETBALL
Wizards sign Gafford to $40M extension
The Washington Wizards have signed center Daniel Gafford to a $40.2 million, three-year contract extension. The deal runs through the 2025-26 season. Washington acquired Gafford in a trade in March. He played 23 regular-season games for the Wizards, averaging 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks and shooting 68% from the field.
76ers boot Simmons from practice
CAMDEN, N.J. — Ben Simmons doesn’t want to play — or even practice — with the Philadelphia 76ers anymore. So coach Doc Rivers kicked out the All-Star guard and suspended him for the season opener.
Simmons refused to play as a full participant at Tuesday’s practice, a day after he lingered outside a team huddle and mostly stayed alone in a corner without talking to teammates. Simmons will not play Wednesday in New Orleans and it seems inconceivable he will suit up for Friday’s home opener in front of 20,000 furious fans ready to boo him out of the Wells Fargo Center.
HOCKEY
Jets captain Wheeler to miss 10 games
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss at least four games while sidelined for COVID-19.
The Jets said before their game Tuesday at Minnesota that Wheeler was symptomatic after testing positive for the virus.
According to NHL rules for this season, that means Wheeler must isolate from the team for at least 10 days and need a doctor’s approval to return once symptoms are gone. Wheeler was placed Monday in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.