BMW Championship Golf
Patrick Cantlay shot a 2-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings in the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on Sunday.

 Julio Cortez The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. — One good break. One great shot. That’s what it took Sunday for Patrick Cantlay to win the BMW Championship for the second straight time with a finish that was nothing like last year except for his clutch moments.

One other difference: The victory didn’t give him the No. 1 seed going into the FedEx Cup finale next week at East Lake in Atlanta.

