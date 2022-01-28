ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still in the works and the team hadn’t announced the hiring.
Hackett’s hiring will bring immediate speculation about the Broncos trying to lure star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Denver, perhaps along with his star receiver Devante Adams.
Rodgers said he’s contemplating his future, including retirement, after the Packers’ early exit from the playoffs last weekend when the top-seed was upset at home, 13-10, by the San Francisco 49ers.
General manager George Paton interviewed 10 candidates to replace Vic Fangio, whom he fired after a disappointing 7-10 season, Denver’s sixth consecutive without a playoff berth.
DC Quinn will be back with Cowboys in 2022
FORT WORTH, Texas — While owner Jerry Jones is continuing to evaluate the coaching staff, the Dallas Cowboys got some good news Thursday morning when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has made it clear he is returning for the 2022 season. Six teams had requested head coaching interviews with Quinn.
He was a finalist for jobs with Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears before those teams chose Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, respectively, on Thursday.
Rare Tom Brady card to be auctioned
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — One of just 20 special football cards featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl is coming up for auction.
The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card is expected to draw six figures, underscoring the hot market for memorabilia associated with the quarterback dubbed the GOAT, or Greatest of All Time, said Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction. Brady won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002.
BASEBALL
Gene Clines, part of 1st all-minority lineup, dies
PITTSBURGH — Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, died Thursday. He was 75.
On Sept. 1, 1971, Clines batted second and played center field for the Pirates in a starting lineup comprised entirely of players of Black and Latino descent.
MLB not requiring vaccines for minor leaguersNEW YORK — Major League Baseball will not require players with minor league contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this season but is mandating that most staff receive the shots. While players with major league contracts are unionized and rules regarding them must be negotiated by the Major League Baseball Players Association, players with minor league contracts are not collectively organized.
BASKETBALL
Embiid, 76ers beat Lakers minus LeBron
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 26 points and nine rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-87 victory over a Los Angeles Lakers team playing without LeBron James on Thursday night. Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lakers.
The 37-year-old James is day to day with a sore left knee. James is second in the league in scoring at 29.1 points per game, on pace for his highest average since the 2009-10 season, and has scored at least 25 points in 18 straight games.
Washington, Champagnie fined $15,000
NEW YORK — The NBA has announced Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie have been fined $15,000 apiece for their roles in an on-court altercation on Tuesday. On the play before the confrontation, Washington knocked Champagnie to the floor with a hip check. On the next possession, Champagnie shoved Washington in the back, initiating the altercation.
SOCCER
U.S. beats El Salvador in World Cup qualifier
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Antonee Robinson broke through a freeze in the air and the U.S. offense, scoring a big goal in the 52nd minute that lifted the Americans over El Salvador, 1-0, on Thursday night and kept them on track for a return to the World Cup.
The narrow victory on a 29-degree night that tied the record low temperature for a home American qualifier boosted the U.S. to 18 points with five games left.
The U.S. has two more chilly matchups in the next week and can move to the verge of a berth with victories on Sunday against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario, and Wednesday against Honduras at St. Paul, Minnesota. The final three qualifiers are in March.