INDIANAPOLIS — One-and-ones are done in high school basketball.
Beginning next school year, high school basketball teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus” instead of having to make the first free throw to get a second after seven fouls.
Rules changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations’ (NFHS) basketball rules committee, then by the NFHS board of directors. The NFHS announced the changes Monday.
In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. The old rules awarded the one-and-one bonus when an opponent committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.
Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS director of sports, said in a statement that the rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations, so it seized as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play. Atkinson also believes that resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow.
76ers fire coach Rivers after 3 seasons
PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers’ penchant for playoff collapses and second-round exits cost him his coaching job with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 76ers fired Rivers on Tuesday following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs, and the second time over that span he lost a series lead and a Game 7.
Rivers led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001. The Sixers have not won an NBA championship since 1983.
WNBA suspends Hammon 2 games
NEW YORK — The WNBA suspended Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon, one of the league’s marquee figures, for two games Tuesday after former Aces player Dearica Hamby said she had been bullied and manipulated for being pregnant.
Hammon, who in her first season last year led the Aces to the WNBA championship, was suspended without pay after a monthslong investigation into Hamby’s allegations. The WNBA said Hammon violated league and team “respect in the workplace” policies.
BASEBALL
Brewers option Rea to Triple-A Nashville
MILWAUKEE — The Brewers on Monday optioned right-handed starting pitcher Colin Rea to Triple-A Nashville among a flurry of moves.
Rea, a Cascade, Iowa, native, had gone 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA in seven appearances, including six starts. He allowed four runs over 3 2/3 innings Sunday in a 9-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Brewers designate Varland for assignment
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers designated reliever Gus Varland for assignment Tuesday, one day after the rookie right-hander allowed nine runs in two-thirds of an inning in an 18-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Varland had joined the Brewers as a winter meeting draft pick from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Marlins star Chisholm headed to injured list
MIAMI — Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a right toe turf injury.
A first-year outfielder, Chisholm collided with the center-field wall while attempting to catch a drive hit by Henry Ramos in Miami’s 6-5 loss against Cincinnati on Saturday. Chisholm remained down on the warning track for a couple of minutes before he reached his feet and limped off the field.
SOCCER
New professional women’s soccer league to launch in U.S. in 2024
A new league will be kicking off in August 2024 with 10 to 12 teams that will play at the same level as the National Women’s Soccer League, the top tier of women’s soccer in the United States. The USL Super League announced Tuesday that it will apply with U.S. Soccer for sanctioning at the top level. The Super League had originally been seeking second-division status.
FOOTBALL
Favre asks Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him from welfare lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the neediest people in the United States.
In papers filed late Monday, Favre’s attorneys argue the Mississippi Department of Human Services is making “utterly meritless” legal arguments in suing Favre. On April 24, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson denied Favre’s request to be removed from the lawsuit, which has more than three dozen people or businesses as defendants. Favre is asking the Supreme Court to overturn Peterson’s decision.
