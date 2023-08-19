Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport, right, talks with linebacker Danielle Hunter during NFL football training camp Monday, July 31, 2023, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

EAGAN, Minn. — Marcus Davenport was on his way to meet his best man for some day-before wedding preparations when he took a call from his new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Minnesota Vikings had just drafted Jordan Addison. Call it first-round privilege, but the rookie wide receiver had worn the No. 3 jersey his whole life. That was Davenport’s original pick upon signing with Minnesota as a free agent the previous month, but the sixth-year outside linebacker agreed to switch with his mind happily preoccupied with the impending nuptials.

