ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Josef Newgarden earned a $1 million bonus on Sunday for winning at Road America, where his third win of the season completed a trifecta of victories on IndyCar’s different circuits.
Newgarden won on the oval at Texas and the street course in Long Beach this season, and headed Road America searching for a road course win that would make him the first IndyCar driver this season to win on all three circuits.
The reward was a $1 million payout from The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge, which split the bonus between Team Penske and charities of Newgarden’s choice. The American selected Wags and Walks of Nashville and SeriousFun Children’s Network. It was the first year of the challenge and claimed before the halfway point of the IndyCar season; Newgarden is the only driver with multiple wins through eight of 17 races.
Newgarden beat Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing by 3.371-seconds following two late restarts, but Ericsson reclaimed the points lead with the runner-up finish.
Alexander Rossi, the Andretti Autosport driver who started on the pole in search of his first win in three years, finished third and was followed by teammates Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta.
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Max Verstappen extended his Formula One championship lead with victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc retired from the lead with an engine failure.
Leclerc looked on course to challenge for the win but the Monaco driver’s car started spewing smoke on lap 20 of 51 and he had to pull into the pits. It was his second retirement in three races. Leclerc had overtaken teammate Sergio Pérez shortly before and cruised to his fifth win of the season.
SONOMA, Calif. — NASCAR’s season-opening exhibition Clash race is rolling back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2023. NASCAR announced Sunday it will return to the Southern California sports landmark next season after The Clash’s highly successful debut there four months ago.
LE MANS, France — Toyota won the 24 Hours Le Mans in the classic endurance race for the fifth straight time, with the No. 8 car finishing ahead of the No. 7 in another dominant performance on Sunday.
New Zealander Brendan Hartley had clinched pole position and was at the wheel as Toyota Gazoo’s No. 8 completed the race in sunny and warm conditions, with teammates Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa watching from the team garage.
GOLF
Linn Grant made history by becoming the first female player to win an event on the European tour. And she did it in amazing style.
The 22-year-old Swede obliterated a field of both male and female golfers at the Scandinavian Mixed event by winning by nine strokes after an 8-under 64 in the final round at Halmstad Golf Club. She finished 14 strokes clear of the next best woman, Gabriella Cowley, who placed tied for 15th.
The tournament started with 78 men and 78 women in the field who played the same course albeit off different tees for one prize fund and one trophy.
MADISON, Wis. — Thongchai Jaidee became the first Thai winner in PGA Tour Champions history, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory in the American Family Insurance Championship.
A week after playing his way into the event with a 10th-place finish in Iowa, the 52-year-old Thongchai won in his 19th start on the 50-and-over tour. Thongchai rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 16th with a birdie on the par-3 17th and closed with a par. He finished at 14-under 202 at University Ridge.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Brooke Henderson eagled the first playoff hole and beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright to capture the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her 11th win on tour.
Henderson shot a bogey-free, final-round 7-under 64 at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to win for the first time in a year.
TENNIS
STUTTGART, Germany — Matteo Berrettini showed signs of recapturing the form which took him to the Wimbledon final last year as he beat Andy Murray, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday in his first tournament for three months.
NOTTINGHAM, England — Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil captured her first WTA title by winning the Nottingham Open thanks to a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory against Alison Riske of the United States.
Top-seeded Dan Evans of Britain beat third-seeded Jordan Thompson, 6-4, 6-4, in the final to win the men’s title for the second time.
