Worlds Project USA
Buy Now

Fans watch during the World Athletics Championships on Friday in Eugene, Ore. The running mecca that embedded Nike into American culture was an easy choice to host the first track world championships on U.S. soil, but it will take time to determine whether the event lived up to lofty expectations.

 Gregory Bull

EUGENE, Ore. — When international track and field officials wanted to place their world championships in the U.S. for the first time, the running mecca that embedded Nike into American culture was the easy choice.

But pictures of half-empty stands in a sparkling new 25,000-seat track stadium in Eugene, Oregon, and readouts of TV ratings that didn’t beat a routine NASCAR race re-emphasized a decades-old reality: When it comes to spectating, not competing, track is a niche sport in the United States.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.