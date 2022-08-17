Pirates Diamondbacks Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro (14) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week.

The penalty, which included an undisclosed fine, had been set to take effect Tuesday night when the Pirates hosted Boston. The 23-year-old Castro appealed and can play until the process is complete.

