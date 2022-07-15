KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals spent Thursday patching up a roster missing 10 players who were barred from traveling to Toronto because of their COVID-19 vaccination status while trying to smooth over their damaged image among fans.
Among the nearly 40% of players on the 26-man roster who were left home were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
Merrifield was the most expansive among the seven players who discussed their decision Wednesday, claiming “the vaccine, what it’s supposed to do, it’s not doing. If it was doing what it was supposed to do and stopping the spread of COVID (then) I would have a little more willingness to take it, but it’s not doing that.”
Merrifield then drew the ire of Royals fans when he said, “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes” — which many in Kansas City took to mean he won’t get vaccinated for his current team but is open to doing it for a contender.
“That’s not Whit’s heart. That’s not who he is,” Royals president Dayton Moore said during an interview Thursday with local talk radio. “He was caught in a situation where it just didn’t come out right. ... He’s very sorry for what he said.”
Later in the day, the club tweeted: “The Royals have hosted multiple free COVID-19 vaccine events for the community and encourage all to be vaccinated and safe so we can live our fullest lives, in and away from the ballpark.”
Yankees acquire Wade from Angels
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees acquired utility player Tyler Wade on Thursday from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named later or cash.
Wade was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The 27-year-old hit .218 with 22 runs, five doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in 67 games with the Angels this season before being designated for assignment on July 3. He then cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on July 8.
Seager replaces Springer on All-Star roster
NEW YORK — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager replaced Toronto outfielder George Springer on the roster for next week’s All-Star Game.
The Rangers said Seager was an injury replacement for Springer. However, Springer was in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup for Thursday night’s game against Kansas City.
Seager became a three-time All-Star following selections in 2016 and ‘17 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seager entered Thursday with a .245 average, 21 homers and 48 RBIs.
Sprained wrist lands Guardians’ Civale on IL
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with a sprained right wrist , a day after pitching one inning in a loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Yankees send Severino to IL, activiate Loáisiga
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, one day after leaving his start against Cincinnati with right shoulder tightness.
New York reinstated reliever Jonathan Loáisiga from the 15-day injured list. The right-hander had been sidelined since May 23 with shoulder inflammation.
Eovaldi, Whitlock set to rejoin Red Sox
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox are set to get pitching reinforcements for their weekend series at the New York Yankees with the expected return today of starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and reliever Garrett Whitlock from the injured list.
Boston manager Alex Cora also hasn’t ruled out second baseman Trevor Story from playing Saturday and Sunday. Story left Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay with a bruised right hand after getting hit while swinging at a Corey Kluber pitch.
FOOTBALL
Former All-Pro OT Schwartz retires
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former All-Pro offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in 2019, announced his retirement Thursday because of lingering effects from a back injury.
The 33-year-old Schwartz, who had played in 134 consecutive games with Cleveland and Kansas City, hurt his back against Buffalo in October 2020. He had surgery in the offseason and skipped last year in the hopes of making a full recovery.
BASKETBALL
Suns match Pacers’ offer sheet for Ayton
PHOENIX — Deandre Ayton finally has his new deal from the Phoenix Suns, who simply weren’t willing to let him get away for nothing.
A person with knowledge of the situation said the Suns quickly decided to match a $133 million, four-year offer sheet that Ayton agreed to Thursday with the Indiana Pacers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Suns had not yet publicly announced the decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.