GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley has gone on injured reserve after hurting his knee during a victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend.
The move announced by the Packers on Saturday means Linsley must sit out at least the next three games, ending his string of 68 consecutive regular-season starts.
Linsley has played a vital role on a Green Bay offensive line that has yielded just 12 sacks this season, helping the Packers (8-3) score a league-leading 31.7 points per game.
When Linsley left the Bears game Sunday, the Packers responded by shifting Elgton Jenkins from left guard to center, with rookie sixth-round pick Jon Runyan entering the game at left guard.
In other moves Saturday, the Packers elevated guard Ben Braden and tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad to the active roster for today’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1).
Braden was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement.
Lions cut WR Hall, downgrade RB Swift
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions released receiver Marvin Hall and tight end Isaac Nauta on Saturday.
The Lions also downgraded running back D’Andre Swift to doubtful for their game today at Chicago due to an illness.
Detroit (4-7) will face the Bears (5-6) led by interim coach Darrell Bevell. The Lions fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last week.
Titans suspend top draft pick 1 game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have suspended top draft pick Isaiah Wilson for Sunday’s game for violating club rules after already declaring the rookie out against the Cleveland Browns.
The Titans announced the move Saturday while elevating linebacker Tuzar Skipper as a COVID-19 replacement and offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse from the practice squad for the game. Both will revert back after the game.
Tennessee didn’t specify what Wilson did in placing him on the reserve-suspended list. The No. 29 pick overall out of Georgia made his season debut last week, playing three offensive snaps and one on special teams even with the Titans having a pair of tackles on injured reserve.
Dolphins activate RB Gaskin
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing four games because of a knee injury.
The Dolphins also elevated safety Nate Holley as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.
Gaskin, a seventh-round pick in 2019 out of Washington, leads Miami with 387 yards rushing in 100 carries, and he has 30 receptions for 198 yards. His return improves depth at a position hard hit by injuries.
Ex-Bengal Burfict arrested in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Former NFL player Vontaze Burfict, a linebacker who in 2019 received the most severe punishment in league history for an on-field infraction, was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas, according to court records.
Online records for Las Vegas Justice Court said Burfict was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge. The records did not list a defense attorney for Burfict who could comment on his behalf about the allegation.
Burfict, 30, was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.
BASKETBALL
UW-Milwaukee reschedules games
UW-Milwaukee has rescheduled the first two games of its men’s basketball season.
School officials announced their game at Kansas State that had been scheduled for Tuesday will now take place Dec. 11 to allow for proper COVID-19 re-entry protocols. Milwaukee’s game at Western Michigan has been pushed back from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13.
Milwaukee had paused team activities Nov. 21 following a positive COVID-19 test result in its Tier 1 group. The Tier 1 group includes players, coaches, team managers and support staff. The Nov. 21 decision resulted in the cancellation of the MKE Classic, which was supposed to serve as Milwaukee’s season-opening event.
AUTO RACING
Bottas claims pole for Sakhir Grand Prix
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas took pole position ahead of temporary teammate George Russell for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday.
It was the 16th pole of Bottas’ career and he placed just .026 seconds ahead of Russell, driving in a Mercedes for the first time in the absence of world champion Lewis Hamilton, and .056 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
GOLF
Rozner wins 1st European Tour title
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — French golfer Antoine Rozner captured his first title on the European Tour after shooting 8-under 64 in the final round to win the Golf in Dubai Championship by two strokes on Saturday.
Rozner, ranked No. 204, started the final day four shots behind overnight leader Andy Sullivan, who led by two strokes as he reached the back nine on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
While Sullivan only made one birdie — along with a bogey — after the turn to shoot 70 for his worst score of the week, Rozner rolled in four birdies on the back nine as well as an eagle 3 at No. 13.
OLYMPICS
Former 800 champ gets 4-year ban
MONACO — Former world champion Marina Arzamasova of Belarus received a four-year ban for doping after her defense that she had taken contaminated over-the-counter supplements was rejected.
The 32-year-old Arzamasova, who won the 800 meters at the 2015 worlds in Beijing, had been provisionally suspended after testing positive in 2019.
The four-year ban dates to the initial suspension and ends on July 28, 2023, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said in its decision released Friday.