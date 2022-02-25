CHICAGO — Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has landed a new job with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons announced Thursday they hired Pace as a senior personnel executive. Pace previously worked with Falcons GM Terry Fontenot while with the New Orleans Saints.
Pace joins a Falcons staff that includes another former Bears GM, Phil Emery, and former Tennessee Titans GM Ruston Webster, both of whom are senior personnel executives.
The Bears fired Pace on Jan. 10 after seven seasons as GM, going 48-65 and failing to record a playoff victory.
The Falcons already have a long list of former Bears coaches on their staff, including their current offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, quarterbacks coach Charles London, running backs coach Michael Pitre and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino.
Chiefs OC Bieniemy returning next season
Eric Bieniemy coached the 2021 season on a one-year contract, but he’s apparently staying put on the Kansas City Chiefs’ sideline. Bieniemy, who has held the role of offensive coordinator over the past three seasons, is “definitely returning,” the NFL Network reported Thursday.
The move comes after Bieniemy was once again passed over for vacant head-coaching jobs around the NFL. He’s known to have interviewed with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints recently before both teams hired other candidates.
BASKETBALL
Nebraska AD: Hoiberg to return with pay cut
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg will return for a fourth season but has agreed to a pay cut and a reduced buyout if he’s fired after next season, athletic director Trev Alberts said Thursday night.
Hoiberg is 21-65 overall and 6-49 in the Big Ten, with the next game at home against No. 25 Iowa tonight. The Huskers (7-20, 1-15) have had three straight 20-loss seasons.
Hoiberg, who is under contract through the 2026-27 season, will have his salary reduced from $3.5 million to $3.25 million and he will forfeit a $500,000 retention bonus that would be due if he were still coaching coach on March 31, 2024. His contract buyout was reduced from $18.5 million to $11 million.
GOLF
Kitayama leads Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Kurt Kitayama came into the Honda Classic with 25 previous appearances on the PGA Tour, most of them ending by missing the cut.
He’s on track to do a bit better this week.
Kitayama — ranked No. 289 in the world — was nearly flawless at PGA National on Thursday, shooting a 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk and Rory Sabbatini. It was Kitayama’s best score in 69 rounds on the PGA Tour.
SOCCER
Champions League final out of Russia
UEFA will no longer host the Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, The Associated Press has learned.
An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis and when officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process said on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.
UEFA did publicly rebuke Russia and said it was dealing with the “situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency.”
HOCKEY
Hurricanes’ DeAngelo could miss a month
RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said defenseman Tony DeAngelo could miss a month due to an injury.
Brind’Amour didn’t specify the nature of the injury Thursday, saying only that he “did something in his midsection.”
RUNNING
NYC Marathon returning to full field in 2022
NEW YORK — After a canceled race in 2020 and a halved field in 2021 because of the pandemic, the New York City Marathon is returning at full force this November.
The race welcomed over 50,000 starters from 2013 to 2019, the field size organizers said would take the line in November.
Around 25,000 people finished last year’s race. In 2019, over 54,000 started, with 53,639 finishing.
TENNIS
Medvedev to replace Djokovic at No. 1
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Novak Djokovic will fall from No. 1 in the ATP rankings and be replaced by Daniil Medvedev after losing, 6-4, 7-6 (4), to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships on Thursday.
Djokovic’s latest stay atop the rankings began on Feb. 3, 2020, and his total of 361 weeks there are the most for any man since the tour’s computerized rankings began in 1973.