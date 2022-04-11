Tim Anderson had two doubles and a single in his first game following a two-game suspension for bumping umpire Tim Timmons last Sept. 27 as the Chicago White Sox cruised to a 10-1 victory at Detroit on Sunday afternoon.
Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in four runs for the White Sox, who won twice in the opening three-game series.
Kyle Crick (1-0) pitched a hitless fifth. Tariq Skubal (0-1) gave up five runs and seven hits in four innings.
Twins 10, Mariners 4 — At Minneapolis: Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs in the Twins’ first victory this season. The Twins’ first 13 runs scored on homers, the longest for a team at a season’s start since 1900, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Guardians 17, Royals 3 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Cleveland won for the first time with its new name as hot-starting rookie Steven Kwan went 5-for-5. Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and Owen Miller drove in a career-high four runs.
Rays 8, Orioles 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings on his 36th birthday as Tampa Bay completed an opening three-game sweep and improved to 21-1 against Baltimore since the beginning of last year.
Rangers 12, Blue Jays 6 — At Toronto: Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and Texas rallied from a 6-1 deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 467-foot home run, a third-inning drive off Spencer Howard that was the longest of Guerrero’s career.
Astros 4, Angels 1 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña delivered three hits as the defending AL champions took three of four.
Red Sox 4, Yankees 3 — At New York: Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie, and Boston avoided a three-game sweep.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 9, Cardinals 4 — At St. Louis: Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit. Chavis made his first start of the season and homered off left-hander Steven Matz (0-1), who allowed seven runs and nine hits over three innings in his first start since signing a $44 million, four-year contract.
Rockies 9, Dodgers 4 — At Denver: C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer on an afternoon when a whipping wind with 40 mph gusts made flyballs an adventure, and Bud Black earned his 1,000th win as a major league manager.
Giants 3, Marlins 2 — At San Francisco: Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut, and Mauricio Dubón added an RBI double for the Giants, who scored the decisive run in the third inning after a throwing error by Trevor Rogers (0-1).
Reds 6, Braves 3 — At Atlanta: Hard-throwing Hunter Greene won his major league debut, reaching 100 mph with 20 of 92 pitches and topping out at 101.6 mph. The 22-year-old right-hander, the second overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, allowed three runs, four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.
Nationals 4, Mets 2 — At Washington: Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, preventng New York from an opening four-game sweep.
Padres 10, Diamondbacks 5 — At Phoenix: Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam off Caleb Smith (0-1), Jorge Alfaro followed with another homer in a five-run second inning and Sam Diego won its third straight after losing the opener.
INTERLEAGUE
Athletics 4, Phillies 1 — At Philadelphia: Billy McKinney homered and Daulton Jefferies (1-0) and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to give manager Mark Kotsay his first win since replacing Bob Melvin.