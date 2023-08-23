09202022-hempsteadvsseniorswimming8-sg.JPG
Dubuque Hempstead’s Kate Duehr won four events as the Mustangs beat Cedar Rapids Washington on Tuesday at Dubuque Community Schools Aquatic Center.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

Kenzie Tomkins and Kate Duehr contributed to four wins apiece on Tuesday night as Dubuque Hempstead opened the girls swimming & diving season with a 112-62 home victory over Cedar Rapids Washington.

Tomkins won the 50- and 100-freestyles and swam on two winning relays, while Duehr won the 500 and individual medley and swam on two winning relays. Nora Davis, Emma Oberhoffer and Callie Dolphin contributed to three wins each, Rebecca Roling swam on two winning relays and Taylor Tigges took the 200 freestyle as the Mustangs won every event except diving.

