Kenzie Tomkins and Kate Duehr contributed to four wins apiece on Tuesday night as Dubuque Hempstead opened the girls swimming & diving season with a 112-62 home victory over Cedar Rapids Washington.
Tomkins won the 50- and 100-freestyles and swam on two winning relays, while Duehr won the 500 and individual medley and swam on two winning relays. Nora Davis, Emma Oberhoffer and Callie Dolphin contributed to three wins each, Rebecca Roling swam on two winning relays and Taylor Tigges took the 200 freestyle as the Mustangs won every event except diving.
Dubuque Wahlert 111, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 72 — At San Jose Pool: Molly Snyder won the butterfly and backstroke and swam on two winning relays, and Elyse Cloos won the 200 and 100 and contributed to two winning relays to lead the Golden Eagles. Kelly Snyder and Kayla Wuebker contributed three wins each.
Iowa City West 127, Dubuque Senior 59 — At Coralville, Iowa: Annie Gilligan won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.57 to give the Rams their only victory in a loss to the Trojans.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Hempstead 3, Waterloo West 0 —At Moody Gym: The Mustangs swept past the Wahawks to open the season, 27-25, 25-22, 25-17.
Cedar Falls 3, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Nora Gym: Cambel Drapeau downed 12 kills and Jenna Lewis had 16 assists, but the Class 5A fifth-ranked Tigers swept the No. 15 Rams.
Linn-Mar 3, Western Dubuque 2 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Class 5A No. 14 Lions edged the Bobcats in a five-set thriller.
Bellevue 3, Easton Valley 0 — At Miles, Iowa: The Comets swept the River Hawks, 25-22, 25-14, 26-24.
Cascade 3, MFL/MAR-Mac 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: Claudia Noonan delivered nine aces and 23 assists, and Kate Green floored eight kills as the Cougars swept, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15.
Lancaster 3, River Ridge (Wis.) 0 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Megan Kreul smashed seven kills and had six blocks, leading the Flying Arrows to a sweep, 25-21, 25-9, 25-14.
River Ridge (Ill.) 2, Milledgeville 1 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats rallied to beat the Missiles, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Eagles’ Murphy wins — At DeWitt, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert’s Lucy Murphy finished in 20:58.54 to win the Central DeWitt Early Bird as the Golden Eagles placed seven runners in the top 11. Cascade’s Hallie Kelchen (22:07.77) was second; Maquoketa’s Izzy Hardin (23:00.80) was fourth.
Wahlert’s Jayden Brookins (17:56.20) finished runner-up on the boys side. Cascade’s Lane Cook (18:56.15) was eighth. Max Notz (19:48.47) led Maquoketa in 11th place.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pride drop pair — At Kehl Center: Former Dubuque Senior standout Maya Watters had 24 kills, but Clarke (0-2) lost matches against Waldorf (25-14, 25-16, 28-26) and Roosevelt (25-11, 13-25, 25-19, 25-13).
MEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, Viterbo 2 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Luke Persenico scored in the 34th minute and assisted on Jose Gomez’s tying goal in the 72nd minute as the Pride (0-0-2) salvaged a draw against the V-Hawks (1-0-1).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 1, Viterbo 1 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Shannon Catchur scored in the 57th minute and Faith Krapfl made three saves as the Pride (1-0-1) settled for a draw with Viterbo (0-1-1).