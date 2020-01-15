The Cedar Rapids Prairie basketball program isn’t going to want to come to Dubuque anytime soon.
Jacob Schockemoehl went off to the tune of 24 points, Cael Schmitt added 17, and Dubuque Wahlert beat up on the Hawks, 66-51, on Tuesday night at Wahlert Gymnasium, sending Prairie to its fourth consecutive loss.
Among Prairie’s four losses are setbacks at the hands of all three teams within Dubuque city limits. Senior handed the Hawks their first loss, 81-57, on Jan. 3 in Dubuque. Hempstead beat the Hawks on their home court, 63-48, on Monday night.
Isaac Ripley added 12 points for Wahlert (3-5), which led, 38-31, at halftime and used a 20-8 third-quarter run to pull away.
Max Lampe led the Hawks (6-4) with 12 points.
Dubuque Hempstead 77, Cedar Rapids Washington 58 — At Moody Gym: Jamari Smith dropped 23 points, Michael Duax added 19 and Nick Kaesbauer had 17, and the Mustangs rolled.
Dubuque Senior 68, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 47 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams improved to 6-1 behind 15 points from Kendrick Watkins-Hogue.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 60, Western Dubuque 56 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Garrett Baumhover and Dylan Johnson scored 15 points apiece, Payton Quagliano added 10, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Bobcats.
Tommy DeSollar had 15 points and Baumhover had 10 to lead Western Dubuque in a 64-50 road loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Monday.
Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian 47 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Carson Michel dropped 20 points and Matt Brinker added 19, leading the Mohawks to a victory over Cedar Valley Christian.
East Dubuque 50, Scales Mound 44 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Trey Culbertson scored 11 points as the Warriors moved to 11-2 overall.
Galena 47, Warren 45 — At Warren, Ill.: Sam Hesselbacher and Ethan Hefel scored 12 points apiece to lead the Pirates to a narrow victory over the Warriors.
Benton 57, Cassville 41 — At Benton, Wis.: Holden Murphy led the Zephyrs with 15 points, Caleb O’Neill added 13 and Zander Jones 10, and Benton beat Cassville.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 53, Cedar Rapids Washington 45 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Riley Kay scored 20 points for the second consecutive night, Sydney Paulsen added 11 points and Corinne Meier had 10, and the Mustangs beat the Warriors.
Kay had 20 points and Meier added 14 in Hempstead’s 68-55 home loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie on Monday night.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 56, Dubuque Wahlert 42 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Mary Kate King scored 19 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Golden Eagles on the road.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61, Dubuque Senior 46 — At Nora Gym: Ella Noel dropped 17 points, but the Rams came up short.
Western Dubuque 50, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats protected their home court with a victory over the J-Hawks.
Bellevue 69, North Cedar 49 — At Clarence, Iowa: The Comets routed North Cedar for a key road victory.
Cascade 72, Northeast Goose Lake 32 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The top-ranked Cougars improved to 11-0 behind 20 points from Nicole McDermott.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Bobcats take 2nd — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nathan Vaske rolled a 457 and Nathan Kramer added a 409 as Western Dubuque (2,999) finished second behind Vinton-Shellsburg (3,152) in a triangular.
Linn-Mar 2,625, Dubuque Senior 2,528 — At Creslanes: Peter Sullivan rolled a 402 series to lead the Rams in a dual loss against Linn-Mar.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Bobcats win triangular — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Olivia Neyen rolled a 485 series to lead Western Dubuque (2,819) over Vinton-Shellsburg (2,495) and Cedar Rapids Washington (1,973).
Linn-Mar 2,515, Dubuque Senior 2,466 — At Creslanes: Alexis Scheffert rolled a 349 series to lead the Rams, but Senior lost the dual.