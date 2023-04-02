NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates after the Hawkeyes defeated South Carolina, 77-73, on Friday night in Dallas to advance to today's NCAA title game against LSU.

 Tony Gutierrez The Associated Press

DALLAS — Iowa coach Lisa Bluder basked in knocking off undefeated defending national champion South Carolina for more than 12 hours before learning something else about the epic Final Four victory.

Among those watching the 77-73 win that put the Hawkeyes in the national championship game against LSU on Sunday was Iowa basketball legend Molly Bolin.

