Utah St Iowa Football
Buy Now

Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon watches teammates warm up before a game against Utah State on Sept. 2 in Iowa City.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

IOWA CITY — The NCAA has denied Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon’s appeal of his season-long suspension for his involvement in sports wagering, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday.

Shannon has not been charged in the state’s criminal investigation of illegal sports wagering by athletes at No. 25 Iowa and Iowa State. The senior from Aurora, Illinois, has started 28 games and came out of spring listed No. 1 at left defensive tackle.

Recommended for you

Tags