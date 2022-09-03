Ted Phillips
Buy Now

Chicago Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips watches his team during minicamp in Lake Forest, Ill. On Friday, he announced plans to retire at the end of the season after nearly 40 years with the franchise.

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips will retire at the end of the season after nearly 40 years with the franchise.

Phillips, an accountant by trade, joined the Bears as the team’s controller in 1983 and spent four years in that position before moving up the organization’s ladder. He became the fourth president of the founding NFL franchise in February 1999 and has had a hand since then in hiring four general managers, including Ryan Poles this year.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.