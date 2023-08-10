MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Back to full health, Commissioner Jay Monahan said Wednesday the PGA Tour is on the right path to finalize a deal with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf and that whether he's the best person to lead the tour will depend on the results.

Monahan spoke publicly for the first time since he returned to work July 17, having stepped away for five weeks with what he described as anxiety that had been building up over time.

