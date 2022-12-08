Zach Edey had a double-double in the first half and finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 4 Purdue rout Hofstra, 85-66, Wednesday night in West Lafayette, Ind.

The 7-foot-4 center has now scored 20 or more points in eight straight games, the longest streak during coach Matt Painter’s 18-year tenure. Purdue is 9-0 for the second straight season, a back-to-back feat it last achieved in 1992-93, Painter’s senior year, and 1993-94.

