Zach Edey had a double-double in the first half and finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 4 Purdue rout Hofstra, 85-66, Wednesday night in West Lafayette, Ind.
The 7-foot-4 center has now scored 20 or more points in eight straight games, the longest streak during coach Matt Painter’s 18-year tenure. Purdue is 9-0 for the second straight season, a back-to-back feat it last achieved in 1992-93, Painter’s senior year, and 1993-94.
This is the first time the Boilermakers have won their first nine since 2015-16.
Hofstra’s challenge was impeded by the absence of leading scorer Aaron Estrada, who missed the game with an injured ankle. Redshirt freshman Amar’e Marshall responded by scoring a season-high 24 points, including half of Hofstra’s 34 first-half points.
Without Estrada, the Pride (6-4) had no chance.
Coach Speedy Claxton called timeout after Purdue scored the first nine points. The Boilermakers then used the combination of Edey’s inside dominance and a flurry of 3-pointers, to make it 20-2 less than six minutes into the game.
Marshall’s surprise scoring binge helped Hofstra stay within 12 — until Purdue ended the first half on an 11-3 spurt to take a 54-34 lead. The Boilermakers closed it out with a 10-2 run early in the second half.
No. 7 Tennessee 84, Eastern Kentucky 49 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Tyreke Key scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and finished with 17, and Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half to beat Eastern Kentucky. The Volunteers (8-1) struggled in the first half but still built an 11-point lead over Eastern Kentucky (4-5) on the way to their seventh straight victory.
Drake 78, Omaha 65 — At Des Moines: Drake got 17 points from Darnell Brodie, 14 from Garrett Sturtz, 13 from Tucker DeVries and 11 apiece from D.J. Wilkins and Roman Penn in the convincing home victory. The Bulldogs led by just three at the intermission before going on a 49-39 run in the second half to gradually pull away. J.J. White scored 18 points to pace the Mavericks.
