WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner listens to the verdict while standing in a cage in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on Thursday.

 Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW — The Kremlin said Friday that it’s open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving American basketball star Brittney Griner but strongly warned Washington against publicizing the issue.

Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and an eight-time all-star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after police at a Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

