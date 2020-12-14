D.J. Wilkins scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Drake rolled past Air Force, 81-53, on Sunday in Des Moines.
Joseph Yesufu had 11 points for Drake (6-0), which won its 22nd straight non-conference home game. Roman Penn added 11 points and eight assists. Garrett Sturtz had 10 points.
Abe Kinrade, a 6-foot-7 junior forward from Maquoketa, Iowa, had 15 points for the Falcons (2-2). A.J. Walker added 14 points and Chris Joyce had 13.
Drake plays South Dakota on the road on Wednesday.
No. 4 Michigan State 109, Oakland 91 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Gabe Brown scored a career-high 20 points, and Michigan State used a 13-0 run early in the second half to pull away. Rashad Williams scored 23 of his 36 points in the first half for Oakland, his second straight huge game against a big-name opponent. The Golden Grizzlies (0-7) trailed by one shortly after halftime before Michigan State (6-0) quickly pushed the lead into double digits.
No. 11 West Virginia 87, No. 19 Richmond 71 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Miles McBride scored 20 points and West Virginia rode a hot-shooting first half to victory. Taz Sherman added 15 points and Sean McNeil and Oscar Tshiebwe each scored 12 points for the Mountaineers (5-1).
No. 22 Ohio State 67, Cleveland State 61 — At Columbus, Ohio: Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Ohio State held off Cleveland State. C.J. Walker added 16 points and freshman Zed Key had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 23 Arizona State 71, Grand Canyon 70 — At Phoenix: Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left and scored 31 points, lifting Arizona State past Grand Canyon. Grand Canyon (4-1) rallied from an eight-point deficit to take a 70-68 lead in the final minute on consecutive 3-pointers by Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Alessandro Lever. Arizona State (4-2) called a timeout after Lever’s 3 and worked the ball around to Martin in the corner. He made the shot and Blacksher’s final attempt rimmed out.