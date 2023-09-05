LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.
Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday.
TMZ and ESPN reported Urías was charged with felony domestic violence, citing sources.
Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records.
He is due in court on Sept. 27.
The 27-year-old Mexican-born pitcher was arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. Urías was suspended 20 games by Major League Baseball, but he wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition that he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.
FOOTBALL
ATHENS, Ga. — Former Georgia and NFL linebacker Jarvis Jones, who now works on the football staff at his alma mater, was arrested for speeding and reckless driving ahead of the Bulldogs’ season opener, police said.
Jones’ arrest late Friday is the latest driving investigation to tarnish the two-time reigning national champions, who have struggled to deal with the issue since a high-speed crash killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15, just hours after a celebratory parade through Athens.
The 33-year-old Jones is player coordinator for the Bulldogs.
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford won’t play this weekend against No. 13 Notre Dame after he was taken off the field on a stretcher during the season-opening win at Connecticut, coach Dave Doeren said Monday. Ashford spent Thursday night in the hospital for tests before being released on Friday and returning to Raleigh. Doeren said Ashford will play again, but the timetable is uncertain.
SOCCER
PANAMA CITY — A member of Panama’s national soccer team was killed when gunmen opened fire on a group of people gathered in the country’s violent port city of Colon. Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of one suspect.
Defender Gilberto Hernández, 26, was the second member of the national team killed in Colon in the past six years. In 2017, midfielder Amílcar Henríquez was killed in Colon province.
MOTOR SPORTS
INDIANAPOLIS — Antron Brown and Ron Capps swept the 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals for the second straight year, winning in Top Fuel and Funny Car, respectively, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Matt Hartford (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 15th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Smith won for the second straight year as well, as the three standouts won the world’s biggest race in back-to-back seasons.
INDIANAPOLIS — Defending world champion Kris Thorne won the world’s biggest drag race in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, knocking off Justin Bond in the final round at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park as part of this weekend’s 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals.
GOLF
Ludvig Aberg’s rapid rise in just three months as a pro has been capped by getting selected as one of the European team’s captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup against the United States outside Rome this month. Luke Donald filled out his team by picking Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose along with rookies Aberg, Sepp Straka and Nicolai Hojgaard.
BASKETBALL
MANILA, Philippines — The Serbian Basketball Federation has announced that forward Borisa Simanic lost one of his kidneys as the result of an injury sustained during a World Cup game against South Sudan.
Simanic has been operated on twice in Manila, the team said. Additional complications presented themselves after the first surgery, team doctor Dragan Radovanovic said, requiring the second procedure on Sunday where the kidney was removed. Serbia plays Lithuania in a World Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Simanic was injured with just under 2 minutes left in Serbia’s win over South Sudan on Wednesday. South Sudan’s Nuni Omot was trying to score under the basket, elbowing Simanic in that process. Simanic yelled in obvious pain, then fell to his knees a few seconds later.