AJ Green had 33 points to carry Northern Iowa to an 85-84 win over Missouri State as the Panthers overcame a career-high 43 points by the Bears’ Isiaih Mosley on Saturday in Springfield, Mo.
Green shot 13-for-14 from the free-throw line, including seven in a row in the final minute that helped the Panthers break a tie and go on to win.
Former Dubuque Senior standout Noah Carter had 16 points for Northern Iowa (7-7, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born added 11 points.
Mosley added nine rebounds and Ja’Monta Black had 12 points for the Bears (11-6, 2-2).
Drake 60, Evansville 59 — At Evansville, Ind.: Tucker DeVries had 15 points as Drake edged past Evansville.
D.J. Wilkins had 11 points for Drake (11-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Darnell Brodie added 10 points. Garrett Sturtz had nine rebounds.
Jawaun Newton had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-10, 0-3). Shamar Givance added 18 points. Evan Kuhlman had seven rebounds. Givance missed a jumper and Newton’s put-back attempt was no good just before the buzzer.
WOMEN
No. 12 Iowa State 78, TCU 47 — At Ames, Iowa: Morgan Kane scored a career-high 17 points, Ashley Joens had her 40th career double-double as Iowa State rolled to a win over TCU.
Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (14-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference), who are off to their best start in conference play since 2013-14 and are 9-0 at home this season. Emily Ryan added 16 points and Lexi Donarski 11. Kane added six rebounds and three assists.