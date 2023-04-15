CHICAGO — At one point, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson downplayed the importance of the NHL draft lottery on his team’s offseason plans.
Moments later, Davidson allowed himself a wide grin as he pondered the possibilities.
“The top of the draft’s good,” he said with a smile. “Yeah, it’s a special top of the draft. There’s no doubt about it.”
It’s so good that a single ping-pong ball could have a ripple effect beyond the Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets — or another lucky NHL team looking to turn a dismal season into a blue-chip player.
High-scoring forward Connor Bedard is the top prize as the consensus No. 1 overall prospect, but University of Michigan star Adam Fantilli would be quite a return for whichever team gets the No. 2 pick. Matvei Michkov and Leo Carlsson also are expected to go in the top five.
Land one of the those top spots in the May 8 lottery, and a rebuilding team could decide to accelerate its timeline through free agency. The franchise that takes a chance on Michkov, who has a more uncertain future because of his contract with his Russian team, could position itself for another top pick in 2024.
The tantalizing talent of Bedard and Fantilli was an undercurrent throughout a season when the bottom of the standings was almost as interesting as what was going on at the top.
Anaheim (23-47-12) secured the league’s worst record by dropping its last 13 games. The reward is a 25.5% chance of its first No. 1 pick in the draft, and the Ducks are assured of a top-three selection when the lottery is held.
If Columbus (25-47-9) loses Friday night’s home game against Buffalo in regulation, it will have the second-best odds for No. 1 at 13.5%. If the Blue Jackets earn at least one point against the Sabres in their season finale, Chicago (26-49-7) will finish with the league’s second-worst record.
San Jose (22-44-16) dropped its last six games of the season. It would move into the No. 3 slot with a Columbus victory against Buffalo.
Before falling on hard times, Chicago had a run of three Stanley Cup titles in six seasons that was fueled in part by a pair of top picks. The Blackhawks took Jonathan Toews at No. 3 in 2006, and then drafted Patrick Kane with the top overall selection in 2007.
But Kane was traded to the New York Rangers in February, and Davidson announced Thursday that the team would not re-sign Toews this summer. The upcoming lottery could send a marquee attraction to an Original Six franchise in need of some star power.
“As we sit right now, we’ve got a full board. We’re not taking anyone off,” Davidson said. “We’re looking for the best players. We can’t pass up on talent. That’s the main endeavor is we need to find high-end talent.”
Toews took a couple of small laps and waved to the fans as they chanted “Jonny! Jonny!” He patted his heart and held his stick in the air as the crowd roared.
Toews played one last game with Chicago on Thursday, closing out a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons. The captain was showered with cheers all night long as the Blackhawks lost 5-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers in their season finale.
“It’s almost hard to accept that love and that praise,” Toews said. “So I tried my best to just soak it in.”
Once nicknamed “Captain Serious” — a reputation that faded away as he showed more of his personality over the years — Toews could decide to retire after missing a chunk of this season with what he described as symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. He also missed the 2020-21 season because of those same health issues.
“The thought of playing for another team right now is so far in the back of my mind right now, especially after that moment,” Toews said. “I always thought I’d retire a Blackhawk and part of me still believes in that, so we’ll see.”
Toews’ last game with Chicago was against the team he faced in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, when he led the Blackhawks to their first championship in 49 years.
He heard loud, prolonged cheers when he was introduced with the starting lineup, and every time he was shown on the overhead videoboard. The reception reached another level when Toews scored a power-play goal in the second period, leading to a thunderous round of applause.
It was Toews’ first goal since Jan. 28 and No. 15 on the season. He has 372 goals and 511 assists in 1,067 regular-season games — all with Chicago.
