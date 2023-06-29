CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic agreed Wednesday to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the free agent market. The move was hardly a surprise considering executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and Vucevic had expressed a desire to get a deal done. The consistently productive 6-foot-10 center averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds — both identical to his averages a season earlier — while playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. “I’m excited to continue my journey as a Chicago Bull,” Vucevic said in a statement. “Since I have arrived in Chicago, everyone in the organization has been incredibly welcoming to my family and me. I am motivated more than ever to achieve our mutual goals as a team.” Vucevic, who turns 33 in October, has averaged 17 points and 10.5 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Orlando and Chicago. The Bulls signaled they were serious about becoming contenders and attracting top free agents when they acquired him from the Magic in March 2021 for Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks — their first major move under Karnisovas.
Dobner becomes Bucks 1st female coach
MILWAUKEE — New Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin’s staff includes Sidney Dobner as the first female assistant coach in franchise history. Dobner, who is entering her sixth season with the Bucks, is getting a promotion after working as head video coordinator this past season. Griffin also is keeping Vin Baker and Josh Oppenheimer, who had been assistants on former coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff. BASEBALL
Recommended for you
Francona out of hospital, advised to rest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has been advised by doctors to stay away from the ballpark and rest for a few days after he was hospitalized following an episode of lightheadedness before a game. Francona, who has had significant health issues in recent years, spent Tuesday night at The University of Kansas Health System and was released Wednesday. The team said tests on the 64-year-old Francona all “came back within normal ranges.”
Pirates 3B Hayes placed on the 10-day IL
PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Pittsburgh Pirates because of inflammation in his lower back. The move was made retroactive to June 25. The third baseman had missed two games after last playing in a 4-3 loss to Miami on Saturday. Hayes dealt with back issues prior to the four-game series against the Marlins, manager Derek Shelton said.
Brewers send reliever Strzelecki to minors
NEW YORK — The Milwaukee Brewers sent right-handed reliever Peter Strzelecki to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and promoted left-hander Thomas Pannone. Strzelecki had served as the Brewers’ main setup man earlier this season and allowed just one run over his first 13 2/3 innings of the year.
Baldelli closes clubhouse to reporters
ATLANTA — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli closed the clubhouse Wednesday to keep out reporters after his team was swept in a three-game series by the Atlanta Braves. Baldelli said the players were having a meeting to sort out what went wrong following a 3-0 loss, the team’s sixth shutout of the season. “Well, what I took away was the truth of the matter is we were flat and we made no adjustments really in the game almost whatsoever, and if you’re going to call a spade a spade and say how it is, that’s not good baseball,” Baldelli said. HOCKEY
NHL salary cap going up $1M to $83.5M
NEW YORK — The NHL salary cap is getting another modest increase, going up $1 million again to $83.5 million. The league and NHL Players’ Association announced the cap number for the 2023-24 season Wednesday. It’s the second consecutive season the cap went up by $1 million after staying flat the previous two. This small increase was the recommendation made last week to the league’s board of governors. General managers were informed of the expected decision earlier this week. SOCCER
MLS 2024 All-Star game to be in Columbus
NEW YORK — The 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Game will be played at the Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field on July 17, the league said Wednesday. Columbus hosted the game in 2000 and 2005 at its previous stadium.This year’s All-Star Game, in which MLS All-Stars play Premier League powerhouse Arsenal, is at Audi Feld in Washington, D.C., on July 19.