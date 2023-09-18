Cedric Mullins hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles edged the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4, on Sunday after both teams clinched spots in the postseason.
The winner of this game would have wrapped up a playoff spot regardless, but when Texas lost 9-2 to Cleveland, both the Rays and Orioles were in. Moments later, Adam Frazier doubled home the tying run in the bottom of the ninth off Pete Fairbanks to send the game to extra innings.
DL Hall (2-0) threw a scoreless 11th, retiring the Rays on a popup and two grounders.
Recommended for you
Mullins flyball to center off Jake Diekman (0-2) was easily deep enough to end it, touching off an on-field celebration in which the players wore orange shirts saying “TAKE OCTOBER” on them.
The Orioles salvaged a split in this key four-game series at Camden Yards and took a two-game lead over Tampa Bay atop the AL East. Baltimore also holds the tiebreaker over the Rays.
Twins 4, White Sox 0 — At Chicago: Sonny Gray closed on Gerrit Cole for the AL ERA lead, Edouard Julien and Jorge Polanco homered and AL Central-leading Minnesota earned its 11th shutout this season. Gray (8-7) lowered his ERA from 2.96 to 2.84, just behind Cole, who leads the AL at 2.81 for the New York Yankees. Gray gave up five hits in seven innings, struck out six and walked none, ending a three-start winless streak.
Astros 7, Royals 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Yordan Alvarez and Jake Meyers homered and Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings as Houston beat Kansas City. The Astros salvaged the final game of the series, expanding their American League West lead to 1 1/2 games.
Blue Jays 3, Red Sox 2 — At Toronto: Matt Chapman hit a game-ending double off the center-field wall in the ninth inning, lifting Toronto over Boston for a three-game sweep. The sweep of Boston put the Blue Jays back in the postseason picture after they were swept by Texas in a four-game series last week.
Guardians 9, Rangers 2 — At Cleveland: José Ramírez homered on his 31st birthday to touch off Cleveland’s nine-run outburst in the fourth inning, leading the Guardians to a three-game sweep of playoff-chasing Texas. With the loss by Texas, Baltimore and Tampa Bay clinched playoff berths.
Tigers 5, Angels 3 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Los Angeles was assured its eighth consecutive losing season, falling to Detroit as the Tigers completed a three-game sweep behind two home runs from Jake Rogers in the first three innings.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 2 — At Phoenix: Ketel Marte hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning as Arizona swept the three-game series and beat Chicago for the sixth time in seven tries since Sept. 7 to pull ahead of the Cubs by a half-game for the second NL wild-card spot. The Diamondbacks took a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Nationals 2, Brewers 1 (11 innings) — At Milwaukee: Joey Meneses hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and Washington defeated NL Central-leading Milwaukee to prevent a three-game sweep. Luis García homered early for the Nationals, who are last in the NL East.
Cardinals 6, Phillies 5 — At St. Louis: Jordan Walker hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to lead St. Louis over Philadelphia. St. Louis avoided a season sweep after losing its first five meetings with the Phillies this year. Walker homered off Seranthony Domínguez (4-5) with two outs to snap a 5-all tie.
Marlins 16, Braves 2 — At Miami: Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a grand slam for the second consecutive game and Miami routed Atlanta to complete a three-game sweep of the NL East champions. Jorge Soler, Jake Burger and Nick Fortes also went deep, and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Marlins, who began the day a half-game out of the third NL wild-card spot. It was Miami’s first three-game sweep over Atlanta since 2015.
Mets 8, Reds 4 — At New York: Pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach had a three-run double in the seventh inning, and New York hurt Cincinnati’s wild card chances. A trio of rookies — third baseman Noelvi Marte, first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand and relief pitcher Carson Spiers — made errors for the Reds, who had four errors in their previous eight games combined.
Giants 11, Rockies 10 — At Denver: Thairo Estrada and Joc Pederson had two hits each in a 10-hit sixth inning as San Francisco opened a nine-run lead, and the Giants hung on to beat Colorado and stop a three-game skid that hurt their wild card chances. San Francisco led 9-0 in the sixth inning before Colorado closed. The Giants stopped their longest road losing streak since 1996 at nine games.
INTERLEAGUE
Dodgers 6, Mariners 1 — At Seattle: Jason Heyward, Austin Barnes and James Outman homered to lead Los Angeles to a three-game sweep one day after clinching the NL West title. Heyward also had a double, single and two RBIs, and Amed Rosario was a homer shy of the cycle.
Pirates 3, Yankees 2 — At Pittsburgh: Jason Delay hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning that benefited from a fortunate bounce off third base, and Pittsburgh edged New York to avoid a three-game sweep. Delay turned on a curveball from Carlos Rodón (3-6) and hit a bouncer that nicked the outside of the bag and rolled away from New York third baseman Oswald Peraza and into foul territory in left field, allowing Jared Triolo to score from second.
Padres 10, Athletics 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Juan Soto homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and San Diego won its fourth straight game for the first time this season. The Padres had been the only team in baseball this season to not have a win streak of more than three games. Their success resulted in another dubious mark for the A’s, whose 103 losses this season are the most in franchise history since 1979.