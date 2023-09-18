Rays Orioles Baseball
Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins is surrounded by teammates after driving in Adley Rutschman with the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles won, 5-4.

 Julio Cortez The Associated Press

Cedric Mullins hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles edged the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4, on Sunday after both teams clinched spots in the postseason.

The winner of this game would have wrapped up a playoff spot regardless, but when Texas lost 9-2 to Cleveland, both the Rays and Orioles were in. Moments later, Adam Frazier doubled home the tying run in the bottom of the ninth off Pete Fairbanks to send the game to extra innings.

