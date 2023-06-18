Sports Betting Blurred Lines
Fans walks past a sportsbook attached to the Footprint Center in Phoenix this spring. Professional leagues have embraced legal sports gambling in recent years.

 Matt York The Associated Press

When Calvin Ridley was suspended for betting on NFL games in 2022, it was largely dismissed as an isolated incident among the four biggest North American professional leagues in the era of legalized sports gambling.

He served a yearlong suspension, penned a lengthy apology calling it “an isolated lapse in judgement,” and was reinstated in March.