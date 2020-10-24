Washington NFL coach Ron Rivera will have his last treatment for a form of skin cancer on Monday, two months after being diagnosed.
Rivera learned in August he had squamous cell carcinoma, which is considered very treatable when caught as early as his was. The 58-year-old missed some practice time but no games while undergoing treatments, and has been told his long-term prognosis is good.
“I met with both doctors this week on Tuesday and Thursday,” Rivera said. “They both are very positive about the progress I’ve made. So, so far so good. I’ve got follow-ups, check-ups and scans still left to do. What I’ve been told is it’s headed in the right direction.”
Doctors scheduled Rivera to receive IV fluids at halftime of games to keep him hydrated.
Rivera has coached through a pandemic, the franchise’s name change, allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace from before his time that came to light after he was hired, and his own cancer battle. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio ran practice when Rivera couldn’t be at the facility.
Washington is 1-5 going into its game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Dwayne Haskins, quarterback of the Washington NFL team, was fined by the team for breaking COVID-19 protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.
ESPN reported Haskins was fined $4,833 for making a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel last weekend when Washington visited the New York Giants, which is against the rules.
Packers’ Jones uncertain for Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a calf injury that makes his status uncertain for his team’s game Sunday at Houston. The injury kept Jones from practicing Friday. He had practiced all week up to that point.
Jones has run for 389 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries this year. He also has 18 catches for 161 yards and two more scores.
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game scheduled for Sunday against Tampa Bay is on for now.
The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts. A person familiar with the tests says on condition of anonymity that all the players tested negative in results gotten back Friday morning.
PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Boston Scott with 40 seconds remaining and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame an 11-point deficit in the final seven minutes to beat the New York Giants, 22-21, on Thursday night.
Daniel Jones shook off a stumble that prevented him from an 88-yard touchdown run and had the Giants leading 21-10 following a 2-yard pass to Sterling Shepard with 6:21 left.
But Wentz led a depleted offense missing eight starters back. His 3-yard pass to Greg Ward cut it to 21-16. After the 2-point conversion failed, the Eagles got the ball at their 29 with 2:02 to go.
The Army-Navy football game in December has been moved from Philadelphia to West Point because of attendance limits placed on outdoor events in Pennsylvania.
By playing the game on Army’s home field in New York, the entire Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets will be able to attend. The game is scheduled for Dec. 12. This will be the first time the game will be played at a home site since Army hosted the event in 1943 during World War II.
GOLF
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Justin Thomas went from a fast finish one day to a fast start the next, and it carried him to a 7-under 65 on Friday and a one-shot lead in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.
Thomas closed with six consecutive pars on a day when the field made birdie or better just over 33% of the time.
Richy Werenski led the way with 12 birdies for a 61, the lowest score in a tour-sanctioned competition at Sherwood. The average score was 67.87.
Tiger Woods managed to beat that, making eight birdies in is round of 66, and he still didn’t pick up any shots against the lead. The defending champion at the Zozo Championship — he won last year in Japan — was still 12 shots behind.
BASEBALL
ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball’s postseason bubble succeeded as a defense against the novel coronavirus.
MLB players extended their streak of consecutive days with no new COVID-19 tests to 54 through Thursday during a time of rising cases in which of the United States.
Players did not have positive tests in 62 of the previous 63 days, the commissioner’s office said Friday. There were no positive tests among 3,597 samples collected in the week.
MLB has collected 172,740 samples overall, of which 91 have been positive, or 0.05%. Fifty-seven of 91 positives have been players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.
BASKETBALL
A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA’s board of governors is considering a December start to the 2020-21 season, with Dec. 22 being the initial target for opening night and the season being trimmed to about 70 games.
That option, which would have the NBA Finals back in their normal June slot, was one of many options discussed by the league’s owners Friday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because no details were revealed publicly.
No decisions have been finalized and talks with the National Basketball Players Association remain ongoing on many matters, including the financial parameters that will be in place next season.