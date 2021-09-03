ATLANTA — Patrick Cantlay met his goal in the first round of the Tour Championship on Thursday, and it had nothing to do with the score on his card or the size of his lead.
As the top seed in the FedEx Cup, he started with a two-shot lead over Tony Finau before even hitting a shot. He finished the warm, breezy day at East Lake at 3-under 67 with a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm.
This was all about playing another tournament round.
“I think being in the spot that I’m in, it would be easy to get ahead of yourself and easy to maybe stray from your game plan because you feel like you’re ahead,” Cantlay said. “And that’s just not helpful, so I’m not going to do that.”
Only four players had a better score, so it was a good day regardless of the format that allows player to start at various points under par depending on their FedEx Cup position.
Reed says he was ‘battling for my life’
ATLANTA — Patrick Reed said doctors told him the pneumonia in the lower lobes of both lungs could have been fatal and that he was “battling for my life” during the early days of his hospitalization.
A week after Reed got out of the hospital in Houston, he was in a van driving to Atlanta — doctors didn’t think he was ready for cabin pressure of a plane — to play in the Tour Championship in a last-minute bid to be considered for the Ryder Cup.
Still unclear was whether he had the coronavirus. A Golf Channel report Wednesday evening said Reed told the network that he did. Reed put out a vague statement on Twitter that said, “I was vaccinated for COVID-19 so I’m not sure if I had the delta variant.”
FOOTBALL
Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
Raiders agree to 1-year deal with LB Wright
The Las Vegas Raiders have added another proven veteran to bolster their banged-up linebacker group, agreeing to a one-year contract with K.J. Wright.
A person familiar with the deal said that the two sides reached the deal on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be signed until after Wright passes a physical. Journalist Josina Anderson first reported the signing on her Twitter account.
Fournette donates to Hurricane Ida relief
TAMPA, Fla. — The most grim depth chart of Leonard Fournette’s life measured the rising water levels of his hometown. A decade and a half ago, Hurricane Katrina left his New Orleans neighborhood submerged.
Fournette, then only 10, had to flee with family to an elevated stretch of Interstate 10, the only higher ground available to thousands. Spurred by those memories, and the fresh images of more storm-caused destruction, Fournette has donated $100,000 to several charities supporting relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Titans’ Casey retires after 10 seasons
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey says his body helped him make the hard decision to retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver.
Casey made his announcement at Nissan Stadium, where he became a five-time Pro Bowl pick, six-time defensive captain and a team two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. His 51 sacks rank seventh in team history and are second only to Jevon Kearse’s 52 sacks since 1999 in the Titans era.
BASEBALL
Mets’ Scott pleads not guilty, placed on leave
NEW YORK — Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave Thursday by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Electronic court records show Scott was released without bail after pleading not guilty earlier in the day to driving while intoxicated and three traffic violations. His driving privileges in New York were suspended, and he is due back in White Plains City Court on Oct. 7.
BASKETBALL
United Center requiring vax proof or test
CHICAGO — The United Center in Chicago is requiring people attending events, including Bulls and Blackhawks games, to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The policy announced Thursday by the venue takes effect immediately and applies to fans as well as arena and team employees.
The United Center will accept printed or digital proof of vaccination or negative test. That includes a photo of the original vaccine card, negative test or a digital vaccine card through the CLEAR app. Anyone under 12 can provide proof of a negative test.