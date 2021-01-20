INDIANAPOLIS — That much-anticipated opening Thursday of March Madness will belong to the play-in teams, part of a scrambled and modestly condensed schedule for the 2021 tournament released Tuesday.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to move the entire 67-game tournament to Indiana, which means the schedule doesn’t have to be built with travel concerns in mind.
The so-called “First Four” — two games pitting the last four at-large teams in the field and another two featuring the lowest-rated conference champions — will take place on Thursday, March 18. The first two full days of action are now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 19-20, with the round of 32 taking place Sunday and Monday, March 21-22. The Sweet 16 will run Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, with none of the games scheduled to overlap. Those winners will face off in the Elite Eight on the following Monday and Tuesday evenings.
The Final Four is still scheduled for Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5.
Iowa State’s game Saturday postponed
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State-Texas Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed as the Cyclone program continues its pause due to COVID-19 protocols. The schools will work with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the game.
Iowa women forced to delay game
IOWA CITY — The women’s basketball game between the University of Iowa and Rutgers University, scheduled for Sunday in Piscataway, N.J., has been postponed by Rutgers due to positive coronavirus tests within the program. Both institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference office to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.
Big Ten reprimands Penn State coach
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Big Ten Conference reprimanded interim Penn State basketball coach Jim Ferry and fined the university $10,000 for comments Ferry made following a loss to Purdue. Ferry, named interim coach last fall after Patrick Chambers resigned following an internal investigation into inappropriate conduct, was called out by the conference for his actions after the Nittany Lions lost on Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Ravens release Pro Bowl RB Ingram
Three-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram has been released by the Baltimore Ravens, who used the 10-year veteran as a starter for the first seven games this season before dropping him deep on the depth chart.
The 31-year-old Ingram was on the inactive list for four of Baltimore’s last five games, including playoff matchups against Tennessee and Buffalo. He finished with 299 yards on a career-low 72 carries and two touchdowns.
Atlanta hires New Orleans’ Fontenot as GM
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday named Terry Fontenot the team’s first Black general manager, and team owner Arthur Blank said it’s the kind of hire that will eventually also create more opportunities for NFL minority coaches.
The 40-year-old Fontenot joins Atlanta following 18 seasons with NFC South rival New Orleans, where helped build a consistent winner as the Saints’ vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel.
BASEBALL
Hall of Famer Sutton dies at 75
LOS ANGELES — Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died Tuesday. He was 75.
The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., said Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after a long struggle with cancer. The Atlanta Braves, for whom Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep.
Twins tab Gardenhire as Triple-A skipper
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Toby Gardenhire, the son of former major league manager Ron Gardenhire, will manage Minnesota’s new Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints.
The Saints and Twins made the announcement Tuesday. The 38-year-old Toby Gardenhire was supposed to manage Minnesota’s Triple-A team, the Rochester Red Wings, last season before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled minor league competition. He instead supervised the Twins’ alternate training site in St. Paul, where the team now has its primary affiliate.
HOCKEY
Panthers deny Blackhawks first victory
SUNRISE, Fla. — Frank Vatrano scored 2:50 into overtime on Tuesday night to lift the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Dominik Kubalik scored twice for Chicago, which got single tallies from Patrick Kane and Phillipp Kurashev but fell to 0-3-1-1.
NHL sees 1st game postponed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NHL has postponed its first game since the league’s season began, calling off Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville. The NHL did not specify which team prompted the postponement.