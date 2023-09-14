ROSEMONT, Ill. — Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini has been reprimanded by the Big Ten for his comment about officiating in last week’s game against Iowa State, the conference announced Wednesday.
Ragaini gave an obscenity-laced response to a reporter Tuesday when asked if he thought Iowa State’s Jeremiah Cooper committed pass interference against him before making an interception in the second quarter.
“Is the NCAA or Big Ten going to fine me if I say that’s a (expletive, expletive) call or what? Yeah, I don’t know. I probably shouldn’t have dropped an F-bomb in there, but (expletive) Jesus.”
The Big Ten referenced Conference Agreement 10.01, which states, “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”
Ragaini issued a public apology through the Iowa athletic department shortly after the reprimand was announced.
“I want to apologize for my public criticism of Saturday’s officiating,” he said. “I am a competitive person and player. My comments reflected my passion for the game, and I apologize for my choice of language.”
Rams QB Bennett goes on non-football IL
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams placed rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett on their non-football injury list Wednesday.
Rams coach Sean McVay wouldn’t give any details about the reason for the move with Bennett, who led Georgia to the past two national championships before Los Angeles drafted him in the fourth round.
BASEBALL
Rangers’Scherzer to miss rest of season
TORONTO — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season because of a strained muscle in his shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.
The 39-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, left Tuesday’s game at Toronto in the sixth inning. The eight-time All-Star allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5 1/3 shutout innings, picking up the win in a game that saw the Rangers leapfrog Toronto into an AL wild card position.
Nationals sign GM Mike Rizzo to extension
Mike Rizzo spent his first five years with the Washington Nationals painstakingly assembling a roster designed to make the club competitive enough to win a World Series.
That vision became a reality in 2019 when the star-laden Nationals won the franchise’s only championship.
Washington signed Rizzo to a multiyear extension on Wednesday that will give the 62-year-old a chance to see if history can repeat itself.
BASKETBALL
NBA to ensure stars appear in more games
NEW YORK — The NBA took steps Wednesday to try to ensure that its star players appear in more games, particularly nationally televised matchups and the in-season tournament that is being added this year.
The league’s board of governors approved a new player participation policy that will take effect for this upcoming season, replacing the player resting policy that was implemented prior to the 2017-18 season. The new rules focus primarily on star players — someone who has been an All-Star or on the All-NBA team in any of the prior three seasons. There are 50 players who fit into the star category.
GOLF
Senator subpoenas Saudis for documents
WASHINGTON — The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee is subpoenaing Saudi officials for documents on the kingdom’s new golf partnership with the PGA Tour.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the U.S.
The move is the latest to challenge Saudi Arabia’s assertion that as a foreign government it enjoys sovereign immunity from some U.S. courts and institutions. That includes when it comes to disclosing information related to its golf investments. The Saudi Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
‘Full Swing’ limited in Ryder Cup access
The Netflix golf documentary series “Full Swing” won’t have full access at the Ryder Cup.
U.S. captain Zach Johnson says he spoke to his team when concerns were raised about a film crew in the team room. He says they agreed to keep certain areas off limits.
Netflix is in production for its second season of the popular series. The Ryder Cup figured to be a big part of 2023. PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh says Netflix will still be at Marco Simone. He says decisions about access to the team room are typically left up to the captain and the team.