ROSEMONT, Ill. — Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini has been reprimanded by the Big Ten for his comment about officiating in last week’s game against Iowa State, the conference announced Wednesday.

Ragaini gave an obscenity-laced response to a reporter Tuesday when asked if he thought Iowa State’s Jeremiah Cooper committed pass interference against him before making an interception in the second quarter.

The Associated Press