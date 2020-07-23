CHICAGO — The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented all 30 major league teams from selling tickets to their games.
But the Chicago Cubs apparently have found a way to compensate for revenue lost from their empty bleacher sections at Wrigley Field.
Green canvas panels with the logos of seven sponsors now cover the lower part of the left-field bleachers and a large portion of the right-field bleachers.
A Toyota banner covers virtually an entire section above the 368-foot sign in right-center, with two SUVs parked on the concourse.
This is a stark contrast from the start of the 2015 season, when renovations ran behind schedule and the left- and right-field bleachers were covered by black-and-white canvases of Ernie Banks.
The Cubs also extended both dugouts, building shelters with wooden roofs over seating sections adjacent to the dugouts.
With social-distancing regulations in place and rosters increased to 30 to start the season, more room was needed to avoid players sitting in the box seats.
“That was a concern of ours,” manager David Ross said. “Sitting on a bench is way different than sitting in an actual seat in the stands. You’re going to want to be active. You’re going to want to be able to get up and move around. You’re going to want to go down to the cage and take some swings.
“So (it’s) just a little bit closer to the actual dugout, and to help with the energy in the dugout, and (for) rooting guys on.”
Dodgers sign Betts to 12-year mega-deal
LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers struck baseball’s first big-money deal since the coronavirus pandemic decimated the sport’s economics, a $365 million, 12-year contract on Wednesday through 2032 that removes the top offensive player from next offseason’s free-agent class.
The outfielder, who turns 28 in October, was acquired by the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 10 along with pitcher David Price for three players.
Betts had agreed to a $27 million, one-year deal with the Red Sox, a salary that has been reduced to $10 million in prorated pay because of the shortened season.
His deal is baseball’s second-largest in total dollars behind the $426.5 million, 12-year contract for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout covering 2019-30. Betts’ average salary of $30.42 million trails Gerrit Cole ($36 million), Trout ($35.5 million), Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon ($35 million each), Zack Greinke ($34.4 million), Justin Verlander $31.3 million), and new teammates Price and Clayton Kershaw ($31 million each).
WRESTLING
Mineral Point native Lawlinger dead at 67
Wisconsin’s first NCAA wrestling champion passed away on Tuesday. Rick Lawinger, a graduate of Mineral Point High School, recently suffered complications after heart surgery. He was 67-years-old.
Lawinger was the University of Wisconsin’s first NCAA wrestling champion, winning the title at 142 pounds in 1974. He was a two-time All-American with an NCAA runner-up finish at 150 pounds in 1973.
He had won a state wrestling championship in 1970. Lawinger was also a member of the Wisconsin Wrestling Hall of Fame and the UW Athletic Hall of Fame.
He also served as the high school wrestling coach at River Valley High School from 1974 to 1980.
FOOTBALL
Vikings finalizing deal to extend Zimmer
Mike Zimmer may not be coaching on the final year of his contract this fall after all.
The Vikings are finalizing a new multiyear deal for Zimmer on Wednesday, according to NFL Network, preparing to reward the seventh-year coach following his second playoff win in New Orleans in January. Zimmer led the 10-6 Vikings to a third postseason appearance in his sixth season in Minnesota last year.
Zimmer, 64, is tied for the seventh-longest tenured NFL head coach, behind only Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid. Under Zimmer, the Vikings are 57-38-1 (.599) in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs.
Zimmer was set to enter the final year of his contract, which ran congruently with general manager Rick Spielman’s contract, currently set to expire after the 2020 season.
If an extension is finalized this week, it will happen as Vikings players begin arriving at team headquarters for the start of the season. Rookies, quarterbacks and select other players are expected Thursday.
NCAA football oversight committee asks board for path to holding season
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association’s Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall championships as college sports tries to find a path to play through the pandemic.
A letter dated July 21 was sent by committee chairman Shane Lyons, the West Virginia athletic director, to the board before it meets on Friday. The letter was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press and first reported on by Yahoo Sports.
The board is the NCAA’s highest-ranking governing body, comprised mostly of university presidents representing all three divisions of its nearly 1,300 member schools. The board could decide to call off NCAA championship events in fall sports such as soccer, women’s volleyball and lower-division football.
BASKETBALL
Rockets’ Westbrook set to practice
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook practiced with the team for the first time since revealing that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Westbrook did not travel with the Rockets on July 9 when they flew to Florida for the NBA’s restart. The nine-time All-Star revealed on social media that he had tested positive for the virus on July 14 and he did not arrive in Florida until Monday.
Westbrook had to quarantine upon his arrival at Disney but was cleared to join the Rockets for their practice on Wednesday.