LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears are now without both of their top two draft picks.
Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said quarterback Justin Fields was out of practice due to a groin injury, while second-round pick, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, was facing back surgery.
The injury to Fields is considered minor but Jenkins has been out all of training camp after suffering back injury symptoms during the four days rookies were allowed to practice just before the start of regular training camp.
Nagy didn’t consider Fields’ injury serious and holding him out of practice was precautionary. He wasn’t certain about Fields’ status for Saturday’s preseason game against Buffalo at Soldier Field.
“I’d say it’s too early to go there,” Nagy said. “I just think that for him right now, again, we want to be able to get to that point where he’s able to play in that game. That’s very important.”
The back injury with Jenkins is a far more serious matter. Jenkins missed the final three games of his final season at Oklahoma State with a lumbar issue.
“You know we tried to hope to avoid the surgery with him, and we tried several treatments, but the goal is to get him back this season so that’s the most recent update with him,” Nagy said.
FBI looking into allegations against Watson
HOUSTON — An attorney for 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment said Wednesday that he and some of his clients have spoken to the FBI about the case.
Tony Buzbee told The Associated Press that the FBI “reached out to me, and I responded.” The FBI’s involvement was first reported Tuesday by League of Justice, a website that reports on sports and the law.
The revelation by Buzbee of the FBI’s involvement prompted Watson’s lead attorney to hold a news conference on Wednesday to say that the FBI had spoken with the quarterback earlier this year about allegations of extortion by one of his accusers.
In their lawsuits, the 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments.
BASEBALL
Yankees activate Rizzo, Chapman
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo is back in the Yankees’ lineup after a bout with COVID-19, and closer Aroldis Chapman also was activated Wednesday before New York’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox.
Rizzo, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on July 29, was set to start at first base and bat second. The three-time All-Star had been sidelined since Aug. 8 after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Chapman had been on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Manager Aaron Boone said the left-hander will move right back into the closer role.
Athletics’ Bassitt released from hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek that will need surgery to repair but he sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive.
Bassitt was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a ball from Brian Goodwin’s bat in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The veteran right-hander has shown no signs of a concussion and a scan of his brain was normal, though Bassitt can’t recall everything that happened during the ordeal. A’s athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said the pitcher is in “really good spirits, doing well” a day later, even with his right eye still swollen shut.
Morris suspended for Ohtani remarks
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game.
When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying “be very, very careful.” When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology.
TENNIS
Defending champ Thiem to miss U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Defending champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of the U.S. Open, saying Wednesday he will miss the rest of the year because of a right wrist injury.
Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca Open and said the pain returned last week after he hit a ball during training. Doctors recommended he wear a wrist splint for another six weeks before resuming training.
Venus Williams receives wild card into U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Two-time champion Venus Williams will be back at the U.S. Open after being given a wild card Wednesday into the Grand Slam tournament.
The 41-year-old Williams has won seven major titles, including victories at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. But with her current WTA ranking of No. 112, she has fallen outside the top 104 who received direct entry into the women’s main draw.