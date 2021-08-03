Jose Ramirez homered to cap a three-run 10th inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Blue Jays, 5-2, Monday, snapping Toronto’s four-game winning streak.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 34th home run for the Blue Jays, who lost for the first time in four games since returning north of the border to Rogers Centre.
Recently acquired Toronto reliever Brad Hand (5-6) endured a rocky 10th, opening the inning with a wild pitch that allowed automatic runner Myles Straw to advance to third. Amed Rosario lined Hand’s next pitch through the drawn-in infield for an RBI single.
Four pitches later, Ramirez homered off the left field foul screen, his 23rd.
Bryan Shaw (4-5) worked one inning for the win and Emmanuel Clase finished for his 14th save in 18 opportunities.
Orioles 7, Yankees 1 — At New York: In a game delayed for several minutes while a bevy of groundskeepers tried to corral a scaredy cat in the outfield, Baltimore hit four solo homers off Yankees newcomer Andrew Heaney. Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays hit back-to-back homers in the third, and Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also went deep.
Rangers 4, Angels 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Dane Dunning and three relievers combined to three-hit Anaheim. Texas broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth, when Isiah Kiner-Falefa sprinted home on a double steal.
Mariners 8, Rays 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Jake Fraley had a two-run single during a five-run third, Chris Flexen went 6 2/3 solid innings, and Seattle beat the AL East-leaders.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Marlins 6, Mets 3 — At Miami: Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place Marlins beat NL East-leading New York.
Phillies 7, Nationals 5 — At Washington: Philadelphia scored five times in the top of the ninth inning . J.T. Realmuto delivered a two-run single for the key blow to break a 3-3 tie and hand Wander Suero the loss..