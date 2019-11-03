YOKOHAMA, Japan — South Africa won the Rugby World Cup for a record-tying third time on Saturday, using its power at the set piece to seize control before scoring two clinical late tries through its wingers in a 32-12 victory over England.
It is three-for-three in finals for the Springboks, after previous wins in 1995 and 2007, and they have finally scored a try in a title match, too, with Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossing out wide in the final 13 minutes.
It ensured the Springboks became the first team to lose a game and rebound to win the World Cup, having lost to two-time defending champion New Zealand in the group stage last month.
England was outplayed in every aspect in a flat display in Yokohama, a week after delivering possibly the greatest performance in its history to overwhelm the All Blacks in the semifinals.
But the Springboks didn’t let them play, putting on the squeeze at the scrum — where they won four of flyhalf Handre Pollard’s six penalties — and using their rolling maul to great effect.
Leading 18-12 with a quarter of the game left, the Springboks opened up and showed the other side of their game.
Mapimpi kicked ahead from the left wing and was on hand to receive a pass from center Lukhanyo Am to race over near the posts in the 67th minute.
Kolbe’s try was even better, the right winger scampering down the touch line before sidestepping England captain Owen Farrell and running through unchecked in the 74th.
BASEBALL
Cubs exercise option on Quintana
CHICAGO — The Cubs exercised their $11.5 million option for 2020 on pitcher José Quintana on Saturday and declined their $6.5 million option on left-hander Derek Holland, which triggered a $500,000 buyout.
Quintana, a left-hander who turns 31 in January, was 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA in 32 appearances last season. Acquired from the White Sox in July 2017, Quintana is 33-23 with a 4.23 ERA in 78 appearances for the Cubs.
Quintana’s contract, signed with the White Sox in March 2014, originally guaranteed $22 million and included two option years. It will wind up being worth $42 million over seven seasons.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs activate Henne for Vikings game
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Chiefs have activated backup quarterback Chad Henne from injured reserve, giving them another option against the Minnesota Vikings if Patrick Mahomes is unable to play Sunday.
Mahomes dislocated his kneecap two weeks ago in Denver and is listed as questionable. He missed last week’s loss to Green Bay when veteran Matt Moore started in his place.
If Mahomes misses another game, Moore would likely start with Henne the backup.
In other roster moves Saturday, the Chiefs waived rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur, placed offensive tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Joey Ivie to the 53-man roster.
Jaguars call up wide receiver Walker
LONDON— The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted rookie receiver Michael Walker to the active roster Saturday, an indication Dede Westbrook won’t play against Houston in London. Westbrook was a limited participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable. He injured a shoulder last week against the New York Jets.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop is available to make his season debut Sunday at Carolina after missing his team’s first eight games to recover from offseason surgery.
The Titans announced Saturday they have activated Succop and defensive back Joshua Kalu from injured reserve. The Titans have waived kicker Cody Parkey and cornerback Tye Smith.
CLEVELAND — Authorities say a motorist who struck and killed the girlfriend of a Cleveland Browns player will not be charged.
Cleveland.com reports Cleveland police said Friday that the 47-year-old woman wasn’t impaired, speeding or driving erratically when she struck 26-year-old Petara Cordero in September along Interstate 90. Cordero was the girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith.
Police said Smith and Cordero had exited Smith’s 2019 Lamborghini after it blew a tire and hit the center median wall. The woman struck Cordero and the Lamborghini’s front passenger door.
Cordero was pronounced dead at a hospital.
BASKETBALL
DETROIT— Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson is out at least four weeks with a back injury, the team announced Saturday. Jackson, who played the season’s first two games but has missed the last four, has a stress reaction in his lower back. The team announced treatment and rehabilitation is under way and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
GOLF
SHANGHAI — Rory McIlroy spun a wedge down to 3 feet for birdie on his final hole for a clean card at a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen on a Saturday of big runs and ugly collapses.
Oosthuizen opened with five straight birdies and closed with two birdies in his last three holes for a 65. McIlroy was at 15-under 201 as he goes for his fourth victory of the year and tries to move a little closer to the No. 1 ranking.
Defending champ Korda leads LPGA event
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Defending champion Nelly Korda shot a 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts.
Korda, who started the third round one stroke back of overnight leader Mi Jung Hur, carded seven birdies at the par-72 Miramar Golf Country Club to finish at 18-under 198, three strokes ahead of Minjee Lee, who shot a 67.