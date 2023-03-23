IOWA CITY — Juniors Josh Ogundele and Ahron Ulis have notified head coach Fran McCaffery of their intentions to transfer from the University of Iowa and the men’s basketball program.

In three seasons as a reserve center, Ogundele saw limited action in 38 games. The London native totaled 21 points, 19 rebounds, four blocks, six assists and six steals in 11 games as a junior.

