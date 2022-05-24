Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit three-run homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-4, Monday night in Cincinnati despite two home runs by Aristides Aquino.
Happ drove in Seiya Suzuki with a fourth-inning double before Wisdom hit his team-leading 10th homer.
With Chicago holding a 4-3 lead with two outs in the seventh, Happ drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Luis Cessa into the right-field bleachers.
Chicago’s Drew Smyly (2-5) went 52/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out five. He seemed to be on the way to one of his best outings of the season, retiring 13 at one point, but got in trouble in the sixth when Tommy Pham hit a solo homer and Aquino launched a two-run shot to center field.
Aquino, who has struggled in recent years after a big rookie season, began the game with just one home run in 45 at-bats.
Pirates 2, Rockies 1 — At Pittsburgh: Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and scored the tiebreaking run on Yoshi Tsutsugo’s infield single in the eighth inning. Pirates starter JT Brubaker gave up only one unearned run in 62/3 innings on five hits yet remained winless in nine starts this season. He struck out four and walked two.
Dodgers 10, Nationals 1 — At Washington: Tyler Anderson pitched eight shutout innings, Trea Turner had three RBIs in his first game against his former team and Los Angeles routed Washington. Anderson retired his first 16 batters before César Hernández’s one-out double in the sixth.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 6, Yankees 4 — At New York: Ramón Urías hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning off Gerrit Cole and Baltimore withstood Aaron Judge’s two home runs to send New York to its season-high third straight loss. Earlier, Major League Baseball suspended Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount after he made multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson on Saturday.
Twins 5, Tigers 4 — At Minneapolis: Gio Urshela’s infield single drove in Max Kepler with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
