LAS VEGAS — The woman who died in a fiery crash that authorities blame on ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III driving drunk at racetrack speeds burned to death, the county coroner in Las Vegas said Tuesday.
Tina Tintor, 23, of Las Vegas, “died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision on Nov. 2,” according to a statement from Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse that was released through a county spokesman.
“Other significant conditions contributing to her death were inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right sided ribs ... left forearm and (chest),” the statement said. “The manner of her death was accidental.”
Ruggs, 22, is accused of causing the pre-dawn crash by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph (251 kph) with his girlfriend in his Corvette sports car before it slammed into the rear of Tintor’s Toyota Rav4 on a residential street where the speed limit is 45 mph (72 kph).
LOS ANGELES — Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Jordan Fuller and seven of their Los Angeles Rams teammates went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, giving the Rams 13 total players on the list after the latest expansion of their virus outbreak.
Defensive backs Terrell Burgess and Juju Hughes, tight end Brycen Hopkins, tackle Alaric Jackson, injured nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and practice squad members Jonah Williams and Tyler Hall also went on the list Tuesday. Only Beckham and Fuller have played regularly in a major role for the Rams (9-4) this season.
LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson is a free man.
The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed wide receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, another hit to their skill position depth on offense amid a spike in positive tests across the NFL.
Running back Alexander Mattison and wide receiver/special teams ace Dan Chisena went on the COVID-19 reserve list the previous day. The Vikings claimed running back Wayne Gallman off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons for a reinforcement.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday.
The 20 years Phillip Adams spent playing football “definitively ... gave rise” to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined his brain.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin won’t have safety Collin Wilder for its Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Arizona State.
Wilder said in a video posted by the Wisconsin football team’s Twitter account that he’d suffered a “very serious injury” that would prevent him from playing in the bowl game. The video didn’t specify the nature of Wilder’s injury.
BASEBALL
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander’s $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros has been finalized, nearly a month after it was agreed to.
The pitcher and the Astros reached an agreement on Nov. 17 subject to a successful physical. While the deal was reported before the collective bargaining agreement expired Dec. 1 and a signing freeze began, Major League Baseball and the players’ association did not approve it until this week.
BASKETBALL
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA star to be sidelined by COVID-19. The league’s injury report on Tuesday night listed the two-time MVP as out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Indiana Pacers tonight because he’s in the health and safety protocols.
Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews also has entered the COVID-19 protocols and won’t play tonight.
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets were without seven players, including James Harden, on Tuesday night because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
The Nets only had enough remaining players to take the court against the Toronto Raptors because Kevin Durant was upgraded from questionable. Aside from Harden, the Nets were missing starter LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry along with reserves Jevon Carter, James Johnson, Bruce Brown and Paul Millsap.