A capsule look at the American League, listed in order of divisional finish last year:
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota Twins
2020: 36-24, first place, lost to Astros in first round of playoffs.
Manager: Rocco Baldelli (third season).
He’s Here: SS Andrelton Simmons, RHP Alex Colomé, LHP J.A. Happ, RHP Matt Shoemaker, RHP Hansel Robles, RHP Shaun Anderson, OF Kyle Garlick, OF Keon Broxton.
He’s Outta Here: LF Eddie Rosario, RHP Sergio Romo, RHP Trevor May, RHP Jake Odorizzi, INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez, LHP Rich Hill, RHP Tyler Clippard, RHP Matt Wisler, INF Ehire Adrianza, C Alex Avila.
Projected Lineup: RF Max Kepler (.228, 9 HRs, 23 RBIs), 2B Jorge Polanco (.258, 4, 19), 3B Josh Donaldson (.222, 6, 11 in 28 games), DH Nelson Cruz (.303, 16, 33, 33 runs, .992 OPS), 1B Miguel Sanó (.204, 13, 25, 90 strikeouts), LF Alex Kirilloff (rookie) or Brent Rooker (.316, 1, 5 in 7 games), CF Byron Buxton (.254, 13, 27 in 39 games), C Mitch Garver (.167, 2, 5 in 23 games), SS Andrelton Simmons (.297, 0, 10 in 30 games with Angels).
Rotation: RH Kenta Maeda (6-1, 2.70 ERA), RH José Berríos (5-4, 4.00), RH Michael Pineda (2-0, 3.38 in 5 starts), LH J.A. Happ (2-2, 3.47 for Yankees), RH Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 4.71 in 6 starts for Blue Jays).
Cleveland Indians
2020: 35-25, second place, lost to Yankees in first round of playoffs.
Manager: Terry Francona (ninth season).
He’s Here: OF Eddie Rosario, INF Andrés Giménez, INF Amed Rosario, RHP Bryan Shaw, OF Harold Ramirez.
He’s Outta Here: SS Francisco Lindor, RHP Carlos Carrasco, 1B Carlos Santana, LHP Brad Hand, OF Tyler Naquin, LHP Oliver Pérez, RHP Adam Cimber, OF Delino DeShields Jr., INF Mike Freeman.
Projected Lineup: 2B César Hernández (.283, 3 HRs, 20 RBIs, 35 runs), CF Óscar Mercado (.128, 1, 6 in 36 games), LF Eddie Rosario (.257, 13, 42 with Minnesota), 3B José Ramírez (292, 17, 46, 45 runs, 10 steals, .993 OPS), DH Franmil Reyes (.275, 9, 35, 69 Ks), Jake Bauers (spent 2020 season at alternate training site) or 1B Bobby Bradley (spent 2020 at alternate training site), RF Josh Naylor (.247, 1, 6 in 40 games for Padres and Indians) or Jordan Luplow (.192, 2, 8 in 29 games), C Roberto Pérez (.165 1, 5 in 32 games, won Gold Glove), SS Andrés Giménez (.263, 3, 12 in 49 games for Mets).
Rotation: RH Shane Bieber (8-1, 1.63 ERA, 122 Ks, led majors in all three categories), RH Zach Plesac (4-2, 2.28, 57 Ks in 55 1/3 innings), RH Aaron Civale (4-6, 4.74), RH Triston McKenzie (2-1, 3.24), RH Cal Quantrill (2-0, 2.28 in 18 games for Padres and Indians) or LH Logan Allen (3.38, 3 games).
Chicago White Sox
2020: 35-25, third place, wild card, lost to Oakland in first round of playoffs.
Manager: Tony La Russa (first season of second stint with team).
He’s Here: Manager Tony La Russa, RHP Liam Hendriks, RHP Lance Lynn, OF Adam Eaton, C Jonathan Lucroy.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Rick Renteria, DH Edwin Encarnación, C James McCann, RHP Alex Colomé, 2B Yolmer Sanchez, LHP Gio Gonzalez, CF Jarrod Dyson, RHP Dane Dunning, RF Nomar Mazara.
Projected Lineup: SS Tim Anderson (.322, 10 HRs, 21 RBIs), CF Luis Robert (.233, 11, 31), 1B José Abreu (.317, 19, 60, AL MVP), 3B Yoán Moncada (.225, 6, 24), LF Eloy Jiménez (.296, 14, 41), C Yasmani Grandal (.230, 8, 27), DH Andrew Vaughn (.278, 6, 36 at Arizona Rookie League and Class A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem in 2019), RF Adam Eaton (.226, 4, 17 with Washington), 2B Nick Madrigal (.340, 0, 11).
Rotation: RH Lucas Giolito (4-3, 3.48 ERA, 97 Ks, 28 BBs), LH Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 1.99), RH Lance Lynn (6-3, 3.32, 84 IP with Texas), RH Dylan Cease (5-4, 4.01, 44 Ks, 34 BBs), LH Carlos Rodon (0-2, 8.22) or RH Reynaldo López (1-3, 6.49).
Kansas City Royals
2020: 26-34, fourth place.
Manager: Mike Matheny (second season).
He’s Here: LHP Mike Minor, 1B/DH Carlos Santana, OF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Wade Davis, RHP Ervin Santana, CF Michael A. Taylor, RHP Carlos Sanabria, 2B Hanser Alberto.
He’s Outta Here: LF Alex Gordon, OF Franchy Cordero, RHP Ian Kennedy, 3B Maikel Franco, RHP Glenn Sparkman, RHP Matt Harvey.
Projected Lineup: RF Whit Merrifield (.282, 9 HRs, 30 RBIs, 12 SBs), SS Adalberto Mondesi (.256, 6, 22, 24 SBs), C Salvador Perez (.333, 11, 32), DH Jorge Soler (.228, 8, 24), 1B Carlos Santana (.199, 8, 30, 47 BBs with Indians), 3B Hunter Dozier (.228, 6, 12), LF Andrew Benintendi (.103, 0, 1 in 14 games with Red Sox), CF Michael Taylor (.196, 5, 16 with Washington), 2B Nicky Lopez (.201, 1, 13).
Rotation: RH Brad Keller (5-3, 2.47 ERA), LH Danny Duffy (4-4, 4.95), LH Mike Minor (1-6, 5.56 with Rangers and Athletics), RH Brady Singer (4-5, 4.06), LH Kris Bubic (1-6, 4.32).
Detroit Tigers
2020: 23-35, fifth place.
Manager: AJ Hinch (first season).
He’s Here: Manager AJ Hinch, C Wilson Ramos, OF Nomar Mazara, OF Robbie Grossman, INF Renato Nunez, RHP Jose Urena, RHP Julio Teheran, LHP Derek Holland, RHP Wily Peralta, RHP Drew Hutchison, LHP Robbie Ross Jr., LHP Miguel Del Pozo, C Dustin Garneau, RHP Erasmo Ramirez, INF Greg Garcia.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Ron Gardenhire, C Austin Romine, RHP Ivan Nova, RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1B C.J. Cron, 1B Brandon Dixon, RHP Anthony Castro.
Projected Lineup: LF Robbie Grossman (.241, 8 HRs, 23 RBIs with Athletics), 3B Jeimer Candelario (.297, 7, 29), 2B Jonathan Schoop (.278, 8, 23), DH Miguel Cabrera (.250, 10, 35), SS Willi Castro (.349, 6, 24), 1B Renato Nunez (.256, 12, 31 with Orioles), RF Nomar Mazara (.228, 1, 15 with White Sox) or Victor Reyes (.277, 4, 14), C Wilson Ramos (.239, 5, 15 with Mets), CF JaCoby Jones (.268, 5, 14).
Rotation: LH Matthew Boyd (3-7, 6.71 ERA), RH Spencer Turnbull (4-4, 3.97), RH Casey Mize (0-3, 6.99), LH Tarik Skubal (1-4, 5.63), RH Jose Urena (0-3, 5.40 with Marlins) or RH Michael Fulmer (0-2, 8.78).
EASTERN DIVISION
Tampa Bay Rays
2020: 40-20, first place, AL champions, lost to Dodgers in World Series.
Manager: Kevin Cash (seventh season).
He’s Here: RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Chris Archer, LHP Rich Hill, RHP Collin McHugh, C Francisco Mejia.
He’s Outta Here: LHP Blake Snell, RHP Charlie Morton, OF Hunter Renfroe, RHP Aaron Slegers, 1B Nate Lowe, LHP Aaron Loup, LHP Jose Alvarado, 1B Brian O’Grady, LHP Sean Gilmartin.
Projected Lineup: RF Austin Meadows (.205, 4 HRs, 13 RBIs), 2B Brandon Lowe (.269, 14, 37), LF Randy Arozarena (.281, 7, 11 in 42 regular-season games; .377, 10, 14 in 20 postseason games), 1B Ji-Man Choi (.230, 3, 16), 3B Yandy Diaz (.307, 2, 11), DH Manuel Margot (.269, 1, 11) or Yoshi Tsutsugo (.197, 8, 24), CF Kevin Kiermaier (.217, 3, 22), SS Willy Adames (.259, 8, 23), C Mike Zunino (.147, 4, 10).
Rotation: RH Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA), LH Ryan Yarbrough (1-4, 3.56), RH Chris Archer (3-9, 5.19 for Pirates in 2019), RH Michael Wacha (1-4, 6.62 for Mets), LH Rich Hill (2-2, 3.03 for Twins).
New York Yankees
2020: 33-27, second place, lost to Rays in Division Series.
Manager: Aaron Boone (fourth season).
He’s Here: RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Jameson Taillon, RHP Domingo Germán (returning from domestic violence suspension), RHP Darren O’Day, LHP Justin Wilson, RHP Adam Warren, RHP Jhoulys Chacín, RHP Asher Wojciechowski, LHP Lucas Luetge, C Robinson Chirinos (broken right wrist), OF-1B Jay Bruce, INF Derek Dietrich.
He’s Outta Here: RHP Masahiro Tanaka, LHP James Paxton, LHP J.A. Happ, RHP Tommy Kahnle, RHP Jonathan Holder, C Erik Kratz.
Projected Lineup: 2B DJ LeMahieu (major league-leading .364, 10 HRs, 27 RBIs, 41 runs, 1.011 OPS), RF Aaron Judge (.257, 9, 22 in 28 games), CF Aaron Hicks (.225, 6, 21), DH Giancarlo Stanton (.250, 4, 11 in 23 games), 1B Luke Voit (.277, major league-leading 22, 52), SS Gleyber Torres (.243, 3, 16), C Gary Sánchez (.147, 10, 24), LF Clint Frazier (.267, 8, 26), 3B Gio Urshela (.298, 6, 30).
Rotation: RH Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.84 ERA, 94 Ks), RH Corey Kluber (0-0, 0.00 in 1 inning for Rangers before tearing muscle in right shoulder), RH Jameson Taillon (has not pitched since May 2019 while recovering from second Tommy John surgery), LH Jordan Montgomery (2-3, 5.11), RH Domingo Germán (has not pitched since September 2019), RH Deivi García (3-2, 4.98, 33 Ks in 34 1/3 IP as rookie), RH Luis Severino (out until June or July following Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020).
Toronto Blue Jays
2020: 32-28, third place, wild card, lost to Rays in first round of playoffs.
Manager: Charlie Montoyo (third season).
He’s Here: OF George Springer, INF Marcus Semien, RHP Kirby Yates, LHP Steven Matz, RHP Tyler Chatwood, RHP David Phelps, LHP Francisco Liriano, LHP Tommy Milone, RHP Joel Payamps, LHP Travis Bergen.
He’s Outta Here: RHP Ken Giles, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Anthony Bass, RHP Matt Shoemaker, INF Travis Shaw, INF Jonathan Villar, RHP Chase Anderson, RHP Sean Reid-Foley, RHP Shun Yamaguchi, OF Billy McKinney, OF Derek Fisher, RHP Yennsy Diaz, RHP Wilmer Font.
Projected Lineup: CF George Springer (.265, 14 HRs, 32 RBIs with Houston), 2B Marcus Semien (.223, 7, 23 with Oakland), SS Bo Bichette (.301, 5, 23), RF Teoscar Hernandez (.289, 16, 34), 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.262, 9, 33), LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.308, 11, 33), 3B Cavan Biggio (.250, 8, 28, 41 BB), DH Rowdy Tellez (.283, 8, 23), C Danny Jansen (.183, 6, 20).
Rotation: LH Hyun Jin Ryu (5-2, 2.69 ERA), LH Robbie Ray (2-6, 6.62 with Arizona and Toronto), RH Nate Pearson (1-0, 6.00), RH Tanner Roark (2-3, 6.80), LH Steven Matz (0-5, 9.68 with Mets).
Baltimore Orioles
2020: 25-35, fourth place.
Manager: Brandon Hyde (third season).
He’s Here: RHP Felix Hernandez, RHP Matt Harvey, SS Freddy Galvis, 3B Maikel Franco, OF Chris Shaw, 2B Yolmer Sanchez, RHP Mac Sceroler, RHP Tyler Wells.
He’s Outta Here: RHP Alex Cobb, 2B Hanser Alberto, SS Jose Iglesias, OF Dwight Smith, 1B Renato Nunez, RHP David Hess, INF Andrew Velazquez, C Bryan Holaday, RHP Kohl Stewart.
Projected Lineup: CF Cedric Mullins (.271, 3 HRs, 12 RBIs, 7 SBs), LF Austin Hays (.279, 4, 9), 1B Trey Mancini (missed 2020 following colon cancer surgery), RF Anthony Santander (.261, 11, 32), 3B Maikel Franco (.278, 8, 38 for Royals), DH Ryan Mountcastle (.333, 5, 23), C Pedro Severino (.250, 5, 21), SS Freddy Galvis (.220, 7, 16 for Reds), 2B Yolmer Sanchez (.313, 1, 1 in 11 games for White Sox).
Rotation: LH John Means (2-4, 4.53 ERA), RH Dean Kremer (1-1, 4.82 in 4 games), RH Felix Hernandez (opted out of 2020), LH Keegan Akin (1-2, 4.56), RH Matt Harvey (0-3, 11.57 with Royals) or LH Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 7.71 in 2 games) or LH Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 8.06).
Boston Red Sox
2020: 24-36, fifth place.
Manager: Alex Cora (third season, first of second stint with team).
He’s Here: Manager Alex Cora, 2B Enrique Hernández, RHP Garrett Richards, LF Hunter Renfroe, RHP Adam Ottavino, OF Franchy Cordero, RHP Matt Andriese, RHP Garrett Whitlock, RHP Josh Winckowski, 3B Marwin González, RHP Hirokazo Sawamura.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Ron Roenicke, 2B Dustin Pedroia, OF Andrew Benintendi, CF Jackie Bradley Jr., SS C.J. Chatham, C Devy Grullon, LHP Yoan Aybar, RHP Robert Stock, LHP Matt Hall, RHP Ryan Weber, RHP Collin McHugh, RHP Domingo Tapia.
Projected Lineup: 2B Enrique Hernández (.230, 5 HRs, 20 RBIs), CF Alex Verdugo (.308, 6, 15), DH J.D. Martinez (.213, 7, 27), SS Xander Bogaerts (.300, 11, 28), 3B Rafael Devers (.263, 11, 43), RF Hunter Renfroe (.156, 8, 22), LF Marwin González (.211, 5, 37), C Christian Vázquez (.283, 7, 23), 1B Bobby Dalbec (.263, 8, 16).
Rotation: LH Eduardo Rodríguez (19-6, 3.81 ERA in 2019; did not pitch in 2020 due to COVID-19), RH Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.72), LH Martín Pérez (3-5, 4.50), RH Garrett Richards (2-2, 4.03), RH Nick Pivetta (2-0, 6.89), LH Chris Sale (6-11, 4.40 in 2019; expected back from Tommy John surgery midseason).
WESTERN DIVISION
Oakland Athletics
2020: 36-24, first place, lost to Astros in Division Series.
Manager: Bob Melvin (11th season).
He’s Here: RHP Trevor Rosenthal, SS Elvis Andrus, 1B Mitch Moreland, LHP Adam Kolarek, RHP Sergio Romo, C Aramis Garcia, INF Jed Lowrie, LHP Cole Irvin.
He’s Outta Here: SS Marcus Semien, RHP Liam Hendriks, OF Khris Davis, 2B Tommy La Stella, OF Robbie Grossman, RHP Joakim Soria, LHP T.J. McFarland, 3B Jake Lamb, LHP Mike Minor, OF Dustin Fowler.
Projected Lineup: CF Ramon Laureano (.213, 6 HRs, 25 RBIs), LF Mark Canha (.246, 5, 33), 3B Matt Chapman (.232, 10, 25), 1B Matt Olson (.195, 14, 42), C Sean Murphy (.233, 7, 14), DH Mitch Moreland (.265, 10, 29 for Red Sox and Padres), RF Stephen Piscotty (.226, 5, 29), SS Elvis Andrus (.194, 3, 7 for Rangers), 2B Tony Kemp (.247, 0, 4).
Rotation: RH Chris Bassitt (5-2, 2.29 ERA), LH Jesús Luzardo (3-2, 4.12), RH Frankie Montas (3-5, 5.60), LH Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.50), RH Mike Fiers (6-3, 4.58) or LHP A.J. Puk (2-0, 3.18 in 10 games in 2019).
Houston Astros
2020: 29-31, second place, lost to Rays in AL Championship Series.
Manager: Dusty Baker (second season).
He’s Here: RHP Jake Odorizzi, C Jason Castro, RHP Pedro Báez, RHP Ryne Stanek, RHP Steve Cishek, OF Steven Souza Jr.
He’s Outta Here: CF George Springer, OF Josh Reddick, RHP Roberto Osuna, RHP Chris Devenski, RHP Brad Peacock, LHP Cionel Perez, RHP Cy Sneed.
Projected Lineup: 2B Jose Altuve (.219, 5 HRs, 18 RBIs), LF Michael Brantley (.300, 5, 22, 15 2Bs), SS Carlos Correa (.264, 5, 25), 3B Alex Bregman (.242, 6, 22), DH Yordan Álvarez (.250, 1, 4 in 2 games), RF Kyle Tucker (.268, 9, 42, 6 3Bs), 1B Yuli Gurriel (.232, 6, 22, 12 2Bs), CF Myles Straw (.207, 0, 8), C Martín Maldonado (.215, 6, 24).
Rotation: RH Zack Greinke (3-3, 4.03 ERA), RH Lance McCullers Jr. (3-3, 3.93), RH Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.59 in 4 starts for Twins), RH Cristian Javier (5-2, 3.48), RH Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.73 in 5 starts).
Seattle Mariners
2020: 27-33, third place.
Manager: Scott Servais (sixth season).
He’s Here: LHP James Paxton, RHP Rafael Montero, RHP Keynan Middleton, RHP Chris Flexen, OF Mitch Haniger, OF Taylor Trammell, RHP Logan Gilbert.
He’s Outta Here: INF/OF Tim Lopes, INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon, OF Mallex Smith, RHP Yoshihisa Hirano, RHP Carl Edwards Jr.
Projected Lineup: SS J.P. Crawford (.255, 2 HRs, 24 RBIs), RF Mitch Haniger (.220, 15, 32 in 63 games in 2019), CF Kyle Lewis (.262, 11, 28, .801 OPS, AL Rookie of the Year), 3B Kyle Seager (.241, 9, 40), DH Ty France (.305, 4, 23 in 20 games with San Diego and 23 with Seattle), 1B Evan White (.176, 8, 26, 84 Ks), 2B Dylan Moore (.255, 8, 17), C Tom Murphy (.273, 18, 40 in 75 games in 2019) or Luis Torrens (.257, 1, 6 in 25 games with San Diego and Seattle), LF Taylor Trammell (.234, 10, 43 at Double-A in 2019) or Jake Fraley (.154, 0, 0 in 7 games).
Rotation: LH Marco Gonzales (7-2, 3.10 ERA, 64 Ks, 7 walks in 69 2/3 innings), LH Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 5.17), LH James Paxton (1-1, 6.64 in 5 starts with Yankees), RH Chris Flexen (8-4, 3.01 in 21 starts for Doosan in KBO), LH Justus Sheffield (4-3, 3.58 in 10 starts), RH Justin Dunn (4-1, 4.34) or LH Nick Margevicius (2-3, 4.57).
Los Angeles Angels
2020: 26-34, fourth place.
Manager: Joe Maddon (second season).
He’s Here: OF Dexter Fowler, SS José Iglesias, RHP Raisel Iglesias, LHP José Quintana, RHP Alex Cobb, C Kurt Suzuki, LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Aaron Slegers, GM Perry Minasian.
He’s Outta Here: SS Andrelton Simmons, RHP Hansel Robles, RHP Julio Teherán, RHP Keynan Middleton, RHP Cam Bedrosian, RHP Noé Ramirez, RHP Matt Andriese, GM Billy Eppler.
Projected Lineup: 2B David Fletcher (.319, 3 HRs, 18 RBIs, .376 OBP), CF Mike Trout (.281, 17, 46, .993 OPS), DH Shohei Ohtani (.190, 7, 24, .657 OPS), 3B Anthony Rendon (.286, 9, 31, .915 OPS, 10 GIDP), LF Justin Upton (.204, 9, 22, 43 Ks, .711 OPS), 1B Albert Pujols (.224, 6, 25, .665 OPS), RF Dexter Fowler (.233, 4, 15 with Cardinals), SS José Iglesias (.373, 3, 24 in 39 games with Orioles), C Max Stassi (.278, 7, 20 in 31 games).
Rotation: RH Dylan Bundy (6-3, 3.29 ERA), LH Andrew Heaney (4-3, 4.46), RH Griffin Canning (2-3, 3.99, Gold Glove), LH José Quintana (0-0, 4.50 in 4 appearances with Cubs), RH Alex Cobb (2-5, 4.30 with Orioles), RH Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 37.80 ERA in 2 starts since 2018).
Texas Rangers
2020: 22-38, fifth place.
Manager: Chris Woodward (third season).
He’s Here: RHP Kohei Arihara, LF David Dahl, DH/OF Khris Davis, RHP Dane Dunning, INF Brock Holt, 1B Nate Lowe, RHP Mike Foltynewicz, GM Chris Young.
He’s Outta Here: SS Elvis Andrus, RHP Jesse Chavez, LF Shin-Soo Choo, INF Derek Dietrich, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP Lance Lynn, C Jeff Mathis, RHP Rafael Montero, INF/OF Danny Santana.
Projected Lineup: CF Leody Taveras (.227, 4 HRs, 6 RBIs, 8 SBs), SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.280, 3, 10, 8 SBs), RF Joey Gallo (.181, 10, 26), LF David Dahl (.183, 0, 9 in 24 games for Rockies), 3B Rougned Odor (.167. 10, 30), DH Khris Davis (.200, 2, 10 in 30 games for Athletics), 2B Nick Solak (.268, 2, 23), 1B Ronald Guzman (.244, 4, 9), C Jose Trevino (.250, 2, 9).
Rotation (including two likely tandem-starter spots): RH Kyle Gibson (2-6, 5.35 ERA), RH Mike Foltynewicz (0-1, 16.20 in 1 start for Braves), RH Kohei Arihara (8-9, 3.80 in 132 2/3 IP for Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan Pacific League), RH Dane Dunning (2-0, 3.97 in 7 starts for White Sox), LH Wes Benjamin (2-1, 2.48), RH Jordan Lyles (1-6, 7.02), LH Kolby Allard (0-6, 7.75).