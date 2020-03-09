PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won the Big Ten Championship on Sunday, scoring 157.5 team points and crowning three individual champions.
Alex Marinelli defended his 165-pound conference title, and Spencer Lee and Pat Lugo became first time champions, leading Iowa to its first outright team title since 2010 and its 36th conference title overall.
“Job well done. We are not downplaying this,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “The reason why it does get downplayed is because there is another important event. It’s cliché but we have to get ready and there is work to do. But we definitely give ourselves credit. You don’t see what is behind the scenes. We appreciate a job well done, and that was a job well done and it was a battle.”
Lee led 4-1 after one, 6-1 after two, and with more than four minutes of riding time, added 10 points in the third to defeat No. 2 Devin Schroder, 16-2, at 125 pounds.
Lugo’s takedown with 1:09 left in the first period was the difference in his 2-1 win over top-seeded Sammy Sasso at 149.
Marinelli, the No. 2 seed at 165, scored a takedown with 10 seconds left in the third to break a 1-1 tie and earn a 3-2 win over top-seeded Vincenzo Joseph.
Lee was named Big Ten Conference Wrestler of the Year. He heads into the NCAA Championships ranked No. 1 in the country with an 18-0 record. He has outscored his opponents 254-18.
Brands was named Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year. It is the fourth time he has earned the honor, more than any other coach in school history.
TULSA, Okla. — Iowa State’s Ian Parker and David Carr earned individual titles at 141 and 157 on Sunday night at the Big 12 Championship as the No. 21 Cyclones finished second to No. 11 Oklahoma State in the team race.
Eight Cyclones finish in the top-five at their respective weights, and all eight of those individuals earning spots at the NCAA Championships. Carr, Parker, Alex Mackall (second), Gannon Gremmel (second), Jarrett Degen (third), Chase Straw (fourth), Sam Colbray (fourth) and Marcus Coleman (fifth) all earned automatic bids to the national championships in Minneapolis on March 19-21.
BASKETBALL
PHOENIX — Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks’ next two games. The Bucks said Sunday that Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo’s left knee.
GOLF
DOHA, Qatar — Jorge Campillo lost a two-shot lead with three holes to play Sunday, stayed alive with two long birdie putts in a playoff and won on the fifth extra hole to beat David Drysdale in the Qatar Masters.
On the sixth time playing the 18th hole for the day, Campillo rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt and raised his arm. Victory was not assured until Drysdale’s 18-foot putt to extend the playoff missed to the left.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing par-5 15th and 18th holes for a two-stroke victory at Newport Beach Country Club.
Fellow Hall of Famer Fred Couples, trying to win the event from the third time at age 60, finished with a 66 to tie for second with Glen Day and Robert Karlsson.
BASEBALL
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed pitcher Hector Velazquez on waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
The 31-year-old was 11-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 89 games in the last three seasons with Boston, including 19 starts.
Velazquez will compete for a spot on the Orioles’ staff. One candidate, right-hander Evan Phillips, will begin the season on the injured list due to right elbow soreness.
HOCKEY
Allen helps Blues blank Blackhawks, 2-0
CHICAGO — Jake Allen stopped all 29 shots he faced on Sunday night to backstop the St. Louis Blues to a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night at the United Center. Robert Bortuzzo scored the game-winner in the second period, and Alex Pietrangelo added an insurance marker in the third.
TENNIS
LYON, France — Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin overcame strong opposition from Anna-Lena Friedsam to win the Lyon Open final 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 Sunday for her fifth career title. The top-seeded Kenin, who is ranked fifth and who won her first major earlier this year, dropped her serve three times but broke the unseeded Friedsam on five occasions.
