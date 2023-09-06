MANILA, Philippines — Losing a game at the Basketball World Cup, the U.S. national team said, was quite the wake-up call. It brought a renewed focus, an extra level of commitment, even some promises to one another that things would change.
Poor Italy.
The Americans turned words into actions and handed the Italians their worst loss in a global tournament — the World Cup or the Olympics — in nearly 55 years. Mikal Bridges scored 24 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 18 on six 3-pointers and the U.S. simply was airtight defensively on the way to a 100-63 win in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
“It’s been a five-week journey for this group and there’s five more days. That’s how we look at it,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr said. “We’re the horse turning back to the barn. The horse starts picking up pace when it’s near the barn, and that’s what’s happening right now. Our guys are sensing this is the end of the journey and the energy picked up tonight, the pace, the force. They know what’s ahead. They know what the goal is.”
Gold is the goal, and the Americans can reach the gold-medal game if they win Friday in a semifinal against either Germany or Latvia; those teams meet Wednesday in a quarterfinal. The medal games are Sunday.
The last time Italy lost a game this badly in a tournament of this level was Oct. 14, 1968 — USA 100, Italy 61 in the Mexico City Olympics. The Italians shot 31% on Tuesday and were just 7 of 38 (18%) from 3-point range.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs’ All-Pro TE Kelce hyperextends knee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final practice before their opener against Detroit, leaving the status of the All-Pro tight end in question when Kansas City faces the Lions on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details. Players in the locker room said Kelce was hurt on a play in the red zone but was able to limp off the field on his own.
BASEBALL
Yankees shut down Rizzo for season
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo’s season has come to an end.
Aaron Boone said Tuesday that the Yankees are shutting the first baseman down for the rest of the year.
Rizzo has been out since Aug. 1 with post-concussion syndrome.
Rizzo went on the injured list roughly two months after a late-May collision with the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. Rizzo hurt his neck on the play, but initial tests cleared him of a concussion. He went on to endure the worst slump of his career, and bouts of fogginess ultimately led to him seeing a neurologist in August.
Dodgers P Urías arrested on felony charge
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. The park is home to BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.
Slumping Rangers activate Eovaldi
ARLINGTON, Texas — All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was activated from the injured list to start for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in the middle game of a pivotal AL West series against the Houston Astros.
After Eovaldi won his last start on July 18, before going on the IL with a right forearm strain, the Rangers had a 4 1/2-game division lead. Seven weeks later, they went into Tuesday night in third place behind Seattle and Houston, and with 13 losses in their previous 17 games.
Holliday, baseball’s No. 1 prospect to Triple-A
NORFOLK, Va. — The Baltimore Orioles have promoted top prospect Jackson Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk, another step in the 19-year-old shortstop’s remarkable rise through the minors in his first full pro season.
Holliday is baseball’s No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and he was the top pick in the 2022 draft. The Tides said he’ll make his Triple-A debut Tuesday night against Jacksonville.
SOCCER
Spain fires World Cup-winning coach
MADRID — The coach of Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s soccer team was fired Tuesday, less than three weeks after the victory celebration that led to the suspension of the country’s soccer federation president for kissing a player.
The Spanish soccer federation offered no immediate explanation for the dismissal and mostly praised Jorge Vilda, saying he was “key to the notable growth of women’s soccer” and thanking him for leading the national team to the World Cup title and to No. 2 in the FIFA rankings — its highest ever position.