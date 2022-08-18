CHICAGO — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams.
Marquee said today that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami.
“Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement.
Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
The 57-year-old Girardi was the manager in Philadelphia before he was fired in June. He had a 132-141 record over three years with the Phillies.
Girardi also has managed the Marlins and New York Yankees. He skippered the Yankees to a 910-710 record in 10 seasons, including the franchise’s last World Series championship in 2009.
Oakland A’s release SS Andrus
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Oakland Athletics released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus on Wednesday.
Andrus, who turns 34 on Aug. 26, hit .237 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 106 games in his second season with the A’s. He was acquired in a trade with Texas in February 2021.
Daniels out as Rangers president
Jon Daniels is out as president of baseball operations for the Texas Rangers after two World Series appearances during 17 years leading the club, likely finishing his tenure with a string of six consecutive losing seasons.
Team owner Ray Davis said Wednesday that Daniels was being relieved of his duties immediately after the decision was made not to renew his contract at the end of this year.
BASKETBALL
LeBron inks 2-year extension with Lakers
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because James and the Lakers haven’t yet announced the league-maximum deal, which includes a player option that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday in December 2024.
Lakers to retire Pau Gasol’s jersey
LOS ANGELES — All 10 Los Angeles Lakers whose jersey numbers are retired have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Pau Gasol stands an excellent chance of being included in a strong 2023 Hall of Fame class.
Gasol’s No. 16 will be raised to the rafters at Crypto.com Arena during a ceremony March 7, 2023, the Lakers announced Wednesday, appropriately enough during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
TENNIS
Venus Williams given wild card into U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open this year after being given a wild card on Wednesday into what could be younger sister Serena’s final tournament.
Venus Williams won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2000 and 2001, and this year marks 25 years since she reached the 1997 final in Flushing Meadows as a 17-year-old in her first full season on tour.
AUTO RACING
Ryan Blaney signs extension with Team Penske
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Team Penske signed Ryan Blaney to a multiyear contract extension ahead of his final push to make NASCAR’s playoffs.
Blaney has been part of the Penske organization since he was 19 and ran three races in 2012 in the Xfinity Series. He’s been part of the three-car Cup lineup at Penske since 2018 and the team said Wednesday his extension is a “long-term agreement” for him to remain in the No. 12 Ford.
FOOTBALL
Chargers sign Derwin James to extension
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Derwin James signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers Wednesday morning, making him the NFL’s highest-paid safety. The deal includes $42 million in guaranteed salary.
James is going into his fifth season and was expected on the field when the Chargers begin two days of joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks agree to deal with D Jack Johnson
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday.
